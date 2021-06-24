Three teens to be detained for attempted murder, aiding attempted murder following Kokomo Beach Shooting

Two teens have been detained after a shooting occurred at Kokomo Beach, one for attempted murder and the other for aiding, inducing, or causing attempted murder, and investigators are attempting to locate a third for the latter crime as well.
The shooting occurred on June 15 just after 5 p.m. Kokomo Police Department were dispatched to Kokomo Beach, 508 W. Park Ave., in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later flown to Indianapolis for further treatment.
Deputies from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department located another juvenile male leaving the area who was in possession of a handgun. The juvenile male was detained and later was taken to the Kinsey Youth Center for dangerous possession of a firearm, level 5 felony; and possession of a stolen handgun, level 6 felony.
As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old male was detained for attempted murder, and a 14-year-old male was detained for aiding, inducing or causing attempted murder. Investigators are attempting to locate a third juvenile male who is 16 years old. Howard County Circuit Court has issued a pick-up order for this juvenile male for aiding, inducing or causing attempted murder.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Captain Mike Banush at 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.