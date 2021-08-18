There’s still time for a vax

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Aug. 5 that all school-age students, kindergarten-through-12th-grade teachers and support staff wear masks in school. As of last week, no local district in Howard County has acted on that recommendation.

The following are facts gleaned from several sources about the current spread of COVID throughout the country, state and county:

• The highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 is driving U.S. daily cases to a six-month high, according to NBC News.

• Indiana State Department of Health officials said Aug. 11 that 43 counties, including Howard, were in the second-riskiest category for the spread of the virus.

• COVID hospitalizations in Indiana have tripled to about 1,200 since late June, when patient counts were below 400, according to the state health department

• Indiana saw four straight days last week with more than 2,000 new COVID cases, the state health department said.

• More than 98% of the U.S. population lives in counties now considered to have “substantial” or “high” COVID transmission, CNN reported last week.

• U.S. COVID cases have jumped from around 20,000 daily cases to 100,000 each day in just one month, CNN reported.

• CDC data suggests 99.99% of the 160 million fully vaccinated Americans have not had severe “breakthrough” infections of COVID, CNN reported.

• There won’t be a central mandate from the federal government for Americans to mask up again, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN last week.

• The delta variant of COVID is as contagious as chickenpox, according to the CDC.

• In just two months, the delta variant jumped from 3% to more than 93% of COVID samples, the CDC said.

• Since about this time last year, more than 45,000 U.S. children have been hospitalized with COVID, the CDC said.

• As of Aug. 7, an average of 203 children with COVID were admitted to U.S. hospitals each day through Aug. 11, the CDC said.

• Between Monday and Wednesday last week, Howard County saw 144 new cases of COVID – 44 of those cases were school-age children, Howard County Nursing Director Jennifer Sexton said.

• More than 4,700 lives lost to COVID in Florida and Texas could have been saved if those states had higher vaccination rates, according to a study released last Thursday by the Commonwealth Fund and conducted by an international team of epidemiologists and data.

• Howard County averaged 218.7 new COVID cases daily between Aug. 4 and Aug. 11, according to the state health department’s COVID Dashboard.

Don’t wind up a statistic. If you’re over the age of 12 and haven’t been vaccinated against COVID, do so.

Jeff Kovaleski is editor of the Kokomo Perspective. Contact him at editor@kokomoperspective.com