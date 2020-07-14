The questions about qualified immunity

Under the current law, qualified immunity provides law enforcement officers broad protection from civil suits for alleged misconduct. In the wake of George Floyd’s death, many have questioned whether that law should stay as it is.

That debate took the forefront recently when Hoosier Republican Senator Mike Braun attempted to bring forth a proposal to alter qualified immunity. That proposal appeared to be dead in the water now and drew the ire of law enforcement officials and the National Fraternal Order of Police.

But, questions remain about the applications of qualified immunity.

What is qualified immunity?

The concept of qualified immunity was first established in 1967 by the Supreme Court. There, the original rationale was to protect all government officials from the financial burden of lawsuits when acting in good faith. At the time, the court’s deemed the special protection necessary so that “a policeman’s lot is not so unhappy that he must choose between being charged with dereliction of duty if he does not arrest when had probable cause and being mulcted in damages if he does.”

But, in a later case in 1982, the Supreme Court invented a “test” for qualified immunity, wherein it was determined when qualified immunity applied to a police officer. Essentially, that test meant that public officials only can be held liable for their actions if they violated a person’s “clearly established” rights.

As the Supreme Court put it, “As a matter of public policy, qualified immunity proves ample protection to all but the plainly incompetent or those who knowingly violate the law.”

What’s the effect of ‘clearly established’?

According to Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law Professor Gerard Magliocca, this creates very broad protection for officers.

Essentially, a precedent for a civil suit against a police officer must be established for the suit to proceed. In practical terms, Magliocca said that new civil suits must basically mirror a previous case in order to go beyond qualified immunity.

“Some courts are a little more forgiving when they are applying immunity than others, but if you take it to its sort of logical conclusion, it can require an almost identical situation to have occurred before, which is very hard to find. Life is complicated. There are a lot of different facts that can occur in cases,” said Magliocca.

As a result, qualified immunity allows most civil suits against officers and police departments to be struck down by judges early on. This, according to Magliocca, often occurs prior to discovery. So, he said, even if a person may have had a valid suit they may be blocked from investigating the incident properly through discovery.

“Immunity means you’re not able to obtain a full investigation of the events or background of the case. In other words, it says, ‘OK, we’re going to cut this off before you will have an ability to get documents or question people,’” said Magliocca.

What are the concerns about ending qualified immunity?

Multiple concerns have been laid out about ending qualified immunity.

Most recently, the issue of qualified immunity became a focal point on the federal level as both political parties worked to introduce police reform bills.

Sen. James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, was among those drafting the Republican bill. He was opposed to ending qualified immunity, telling PBS Newshour recently that police officers who are involved in wrongdoing already can be held liable criminally or even be disciplined or fired by their respective department. He feared ending qualified immunity would allow officers to incur undue financial hardship.

In his interview with Newshour, Lankford said, “The whole issue about qualified immunity is after they’ve had a criminal offense, they were also going to go back to their family and to take away their home and take away their pension.”

Kokomo Fraternal Order of Police President Jeramie Dodd also voiced multiple concerns with ending qualified immunity.

“To lose any police protection, in reference to an already-established law, to offer any reform to something that protects police officers in this day and age is obviously not something the national FOP is behind by my recent readings or the state FOP and certainly not the local FOP,” said Dodd.

Additionally, in recent years Kokomo Police Department has been attempting to add officers to its ranks, but that’s been an uphill battle. Local officials often have contended that it’s hard to attract new hires to the force. Dodd said he was concerned that ending qualified immunity also could have a chilling effect on hiring attempts.

“I think that when there are other jobs and options that may pay something close to similar a new police officer would certainly look at the possibilities of a bad day,” said Dodd. “I think that this is a time for not just the nation, or even the state, but local people in Kokomo to get behind their police officers and let them know they’re doing a good job. Thanks to the administrative staff at the city of Kokomo and thanks to the participants the protests went well, in my opinion. I think that … it’s a time that we’re trying to attract new police officers in the business. This is, in my opinion, would be a step back.”

The local FOP president also said officers deserved the protection, likening qualified immunity to that of an LLC, which can shield business owners from financial ruin. Dodd said current systems in place already allow for the punishment of officers accused of wrongdoing, such as internal affairs departments.

“There are things in place where people can sue the police. They can sue the police officer. Those things are already there. They want to get more toward, it seems like anyway, toward the personal assets and personally suing a police officer easier, it seems to me,” said Dodd.

What is the argument for ending qualified immunity?

Magliocca said part of the issue with qualified immunity is that it essentially blocks what is often the only means of restitution available to those believing they’ve been wronged by police.

The effect of this, worried Magliocca, was that a victim’s inability to push consequences against police officers potentially could encourage bad behavior.

“I think this is where some of the impetus for reform is coming from, is that they are above the law. They can do certain things and not be held accountable, and that’s the way it has to be, which may encourage more wrongs to happen,” said Magliocca.

The law professor also said that a greater potential for civil suits may drive police reform, in part, although it likely wouldn’t be a fix-all for what some view are issues with law enforcement today.

“I think a harder question is, OK, if you got rid of qualified immunity, how much would that improve policing?” said Magliocca. “That’s a subject that I think a lot of people that study policing are very divided about. They’re not sure. Well, does it just mean police officers will still do what they were doing before? Some people will just get money when that happens to them? That’s better, but it’s not a whole lot better. Ideally, we would like there to be fewer wrongs being committed. Then is that about how you regulate police departments or what else is involved in that. I don’t think people that study this think it will be some kind of silver bullet that will dramatically improve things. It’s just a step in the right direction in getting people recovery and making it clearer that police can be held accountable when they do something wrong.”

What is the public sentiment?

Earlier this month, the Pew Research Center released a survey examining public sentiment on issues related to police reform.

That survey of 4,708 adults found that the majority of Americans support the idea that “civilians need to have the power to sue police officers to hold them accountable for misconduct and excessive use of force, even if that makes the officers’ jobs more difficult.”

The Pew Research Center found that 66 percent of Americans support that idea, with 32 percent opposed.