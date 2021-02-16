The next steps: City pushes for homeless to use available resources, citing encampments violate ordinances

As concern has grown over the homeless population using public areas for encampments, the city of Kokomo recently pointed out that such camping violates two city ordinances.

Currently, two city ordinances prohibit “Tent City” situations. One bans camping in public parks, while another prohibits sleeping in public parks. Though both are enforced “leniently,” Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said efforts are being made to provide resources to the homeless population, such as housing and drug treatment programs, to prevent homeless encampments.

Moore stressed that Kokomo’s homeless shelters have space for those sleeping outside to stay. But to alleviate the issue, he said it comes down to addressing underlying issues that lead to homelessness.

“There’s still joblessness. There’s mental health issues. There’s drug addiction and stuff. So a lot of the issues that were identified in those areas where folks have been living, I mean, are not any different than the conversations that have been had with the needs throughout the community,” Moore said.

Over the last couple of weeks, resource fairs have been put on to help connect the homeless to services such as shelter, addiction counseling, rehab services, and food and clothing assistance. Last week, the resource fairs assisted 29 individuals.

Naketa Catchings, who runs a volunteer service called Helping Our Homies that provides support for those living in what has been dubbed “Tent City,” has attended meetings with city officials and nonprofits. She said the recent efforts to find supportive services for those sleeping outside were a good start in breaking down the “bigger picture.”

“[Connecting these people to resources] was a big thing and then getting folks in and then seeing where their help is most needed, like where do they need the most help, whether that be rehab or mental illness services, job things, to kind of break it down to get the bigger picture of everything,” Catchings said. “They threw around a lot of ideas, everybody is trying to pull together to do that.”

“Tent City” made headlines earlier this year after a homeless encampment was set up near downtown Kokomo.

As temperatures have continued to drop, Catchings has been using donations to put the homeless in local hotels. At one time, she had eight people from “Tent City” staying in hotels. However, funding is limited, and it’s not a long-term solution.

While shelters in Kokomo have space to take in homeless from the streets, Catchings said many people are hesitant to use them.

“The thing about CAM and the (Kokomo Rescue) Mission, because people are coupled, they don’t want to separate from their person,” Catchings said. “That’s your security there. I get it, and you would think, ‘Hey, it’s freezing. It’s just one night.’ But when that’s all you have is that stuff out there and that one person, people don’t want to separate.”

Catchings said that although a Feb. 15 deadline for homeless to leave “Tent City” was discussed at first, that since has been tossed aside. She said she believes everyone from city officials to the nonprofits truly want to help.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“I feel like the city in general, even down to the gentleman that was there from the police department, they want to help,” Catchings said. “They want to fix something and more of a permanent solution as well as this, ‘Hey, we need to do something because of the weather.’

“A lot of this is really teaching each other. The communication between the resources, what different grants are out there. And, like with the gentlemen that was on the police force, he said he would like for one day someone to send him a card and say, ‘Thank you for saving my life.’ His and their intentions are actually to help people and not hurt them.”

City of Kokomo Operations Coordinator Dave Trine said making the homeless aware of the possible avenues to get out of homelessness was the first step. One of the next steps, said Kokomo Housing Authority Director Derick Steele, could be what’s known as a mainstream voucher.

The voucher, Steele said, is available to the chronically homeless, and after an application and assessment process, it can be used to find housing for the individual. Essentially, the mainstream voucher program is an effort to provide housing to the homeless, in collaboration with other services, such as Turning Point: Systems of Care.

Those using the voucher program work with KHA for the entirety that they’re on it. Last week, four individuals got into the coordinated entry program after visiting one of the resource fairs.

Contact information for resources assisting the homeless can be found below:

Family Service Association of Howard County, 618 S. Main St.,765-457-9313

Kokomo Rescue Mission, 321 W. Mulberry St., 765-456-3838

Coordinated Assistance Ministries (CAM), 210 N. Market St. #1, 765-452-8963

Jackson Street Commons, 322 E. Jackson St., 765-236-1002

Kokomo Housing Authority, 210 E. Taylor St., 765-459-3162