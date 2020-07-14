The long haul: Local veterans plan overnight trek from Monument Circle to Peru

A group of four men are planning a 75-mile overnight walk down U.S. 31 all in the name of supporting nonprofits.

In 2017, United States Army veteran and local business owner Warren Sims undertook a similar feat, plodding all the way from the city center of Indianapolis to Kokomo’s VFW Post 1152 overnight. That endeavor garnered $19,000 for the local VFW. This year, Sims will be joined by Iraq war veteran Philip Schrauben, National Guard veteran Bryan Williams, and Drew Williams on an even longer trek, from Indianapolis to Peru, this time in the name of fund raising for addiction recovery.

“Physically, it’s going to be a challenge,” said Sims. “There’s no doubt in my mind that it will be a challenge. But at some point it’s not a physical thing anymore; it’s just mental. You get to a mental state where you’re like, ‘I can quit, and I’m done. But I have to deliver.’”

This year’s walk, which takes place on Sept. 11, mirrors one undertaken last year by Schrauben and Bryan, which Sims planned and intended to participate in but couldn’t due to an injury. Last year’s endeavor raised $5,000 to benefit domestic violence nonprofits. Just as that hike did, this year’s walk will end with a community fund raiser in downtown Peru at noon on Sept. 12. Dubbed Block Party 2020, the event will feature live music, a silent auction, and a speaker. Proceeds will benefit All Things are Possible, a women’s recovery house in Peru; and Turning Point in Kokomo.

With the event set for Sept. 12, Sims said he felt it was natural to set this year’s walk for Sept. 11. That day, the four men will depart from Monument Circle in Indianapolis at about 8 p.m. They intend to walk in pairs in intervals of 10 to 12 miles overnight and arrive at the event about noon the following day. In the wake of 9/11, Sims said national unity was at a high point, and he felt that such unity is in demand today.

“We had a community and nation, zero division in people,” said Sims. “We worked together and didn’t look back. This Sept. 11, for me, I’m taking this group of men, and we’re going to do our part to support this organization in supporting other organizations … I think it’s a sense of pride and unity that people need to see.”

At this point, Sims is in the midst of planning this year’s walk, laying out the logistics for stops and hit times.

With the event in place, Sims also is hoping to raise awareness to addiction and how it affects people. He hopes to accomplish this by bringing on someone who has dealt with addiction in the past in order to give them a platform.

“I think the greatest thing we’re being able to do with this walk – the money will come, I’m not worried about the money – but I want these people with these issues to be engaged and tell their stories. If I can give them a platform through this walk, that’s what I want to accomplish,” said Sims.

To fund raise, Sims soon will be setting out donation jars in area businesses. So far, Main Street Café, North End Tavern, and his own business – All American Auto Service – will serve as donation locations. He will be seeking sponsorships as well.

To learn more about the walk or to become a sponsor, view the walk’s Facebook page at “Steps to Success.”