The best friend thirst ever had: E.P. Severns remembered for kindness and life of giving

A local business icon, well-known for his kindness and wide-ranging philanthropic endeavors, left behind a lasting legacy in the City of Firsts.

Last Tuesday, longtime Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Kokomo President E.P. Severns died at the age of 89. Throughout his life, Severns served his hometown not only as a leader in business but also through unending charitable giving and contributions to the community. While it’s not uncommon for people to be taught to treat others with kindness, his son, Craig Severns, said his father embodied that ideal every day.

“You hear that throughout your life … I would say he modeled that to me more than anybody else,” said Craig. “Maybe that’s the important part. He didn’t just tell me that like I had maybe heard it from teachers. I actually saw it form him. He truly did model that. You would see it day in and day out.”

Severns was born in the City of Firsts. His father, a longtime employee of the now-defunct Continental Steel, joined two of Severns’ uncles in 1935 to purchase the Coca-Cola franchises in Kokomo, Peru, and Logansport. That, said Craig, seemingly cemented his father’s path to becoming president of the local franchise.

“Basically from his earliest memories he saw this Coca-Cola plant here. So it was natural that he thought, ‘That’s probably what I’ll want to do when I get older,’” said Craig. “I think when he was growing up he loved Kokomo, so I don’t think he ever considered any options away from here. I think he always assumed, ‘This is where I was born, and this is where I am going to stay. What could be better or more fun than being involved in this Coca-Cola business?’”

As a teen he began working for the company on a part-time basis as he attended Kokomo High School. He took on his first full-time position with Coca-Cola as a college student at Indiana University Kokomo. Then, at only 28, he stepped into the leadership role as president of Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Kokomo in 1959.

Throughout Severns’ life, he garnered a reputation for charitable giving. When he was given the Sagamore of the Wabash award, Indiana’s highest state award, in 2014, lifelong friend Don Button recalled an anecdote about a young Severns. As a boy, he walked to a nearby grocery store near his house with a gold coin in tow. His aim was to purchase penny candy. After overpaying for the candy, the store owner called Severns’ mother to tell her he paid too much for the purchase.

“It was a $20 gold piece,” said Button at the time, adding that it was around the time of the Great Depression. “Some people probably thought that he really didn’t know the value of that coin. But, actually, I think he really did, and he was just being his usual big tipper. And that’s where his generosity comes from.”

Severns’ charitable streak and involvement in the community continued. He became known particularly for his involvement with local youth activities, partnering with area schools to help fund athletics and other programs. Coca-Cola also sponsored a team with the UCT Little League since the mid-‘50s. Severns and his wife, Virginia, also established two endowment funds with the Community Foundation of Howard County. He also served for a variety of local organizations, including the Salvation Army, Community Foundation, St. Joseph Hospital, Ivy Tech Community College, Union Bank, Central Bank, Kokomo Symphony, the Kokomo-Howard County Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, YMCA, the Kokomo Planning Commission, and the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

In addition to his Sagamore of the Wabash award, Severns also was honored with the David Foster Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1995. Similarly, in 2002 he was elected to the Beverage World Hall of Fame.

But, according to his son, Severns’ greatest achievement was his relationship with his wife, Virginia, who died in 2013. The pair began seeing each other while attending KHS.

I don't think it's "I don’t think it’s even really a complex answer. He cared a lot about people. He loved people."

“He was just madly in love with my mother,” said Craig. “That entire 62-and-a-half years they were married, it would not be a stretch to say he worshipped her. It’s kind of funny, and we used to laugh about it because obviously for those many, many years when he was president, when he walked into Coca-Cola between 8 o’clock and 5 o’clock, he was in charge. But when he got home, he was never, ever in charge. My mom ran the house, and he was 100-percent fine with that … He worshipped her. He was proud of his family. He was proud of this business. He was proud of the community. He took a great deal of pride in that this was where he was born and where he was raised.”

As a businessman, Severns proved himself to be savvy with a soft spot for his employees. In 2005, he demonstrated this when the company needed to make big changes to adapt.

Then, his son and plant manager Mike Fox knew they needed to discuss the need to shut down the local business’ bottling operation. That portion of the company had become too cumbersome to maintain as Coca-Cola added a plethora of products, each with different sizes.

While Craig said he and Fox fretted about the conversation, fearing Severns would be unwilling to part with that portion of the business, their fears soon were eased. The first question the company president asked during the meeting demonstrated where his priorities were. On the line were 15 employees, of whom Craig and Fox intended to shift to different roles in the business.

“We knew it would be an emotional issue for him,” said Craig. “We really thought his initial thought would be resistance, that ‘No, no, we need to keep running that bottling line.’ We took a deep breath, and we went in to talk to him. And it really couldn’t have been an easier conversation. He looked at us and said, ‘Is anybody going to lose their job?’”

Severns maintained an active role with the company almost throughout his entire life. He maintained the position of president for 60 years, working full time until May 2017. In 2019 he handed the reins to his son to take over.

According to Craig, nearly every day Severns walked into Coca-Cola with a smile on his face. He was driven, said Craig, by those around him, and that clearly extended to the community at large. When asked what his father’s biggest impact was on Howard County, Craig said it all came down to people.

“I don’t think it’s even really a complex answer. He cared a lot about people. He loved people,” said Craig.