'The best among us': Governor, others celebrate life of Jeff Stout at memorial dedication

RUSSIAVILLE - A mile section of Indiana 26 was dedicated Aug. 4 to Jeff Stout, the former owner of Stout and Son Funeral Home, the Cone Police, a Russiaville volunteer firefighter, and so much more.

Stout passed away Feb. 7, 2020, at the age of 55.

Gov. Eric Holcomb attended the dedication ceremony at the Russiaville Fire Department and said that Stout “was truly the best among us.”

The governor was joined by Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman, state Sen. Jim Buck, and INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness in paying respects to Stout. Holcomb also presented the Stout family with a replica of the street sign that is now displayed on Indiana 26, along with miniature versions of the sign.

“He was a true public servant,” Holcomb said. “He truly right before our eyes became a local legend that I could talk about in 91 counties and people would understand. He was a local legend for sure, but that legend extended far beyond Russiaville or Howard County or Indiana.”

Wyman recalled coming home from a meeting in Lafayette late one night and seeing police and firefighters responding to a car accident. Among the number there to help was Stout, in his role as a volunteer firefighter, “once again helping someone in a moment they needed help.”

“Jeff Stout was one of the best men [Howard] county has ever known,” Wyman said. “It’s fitting that a mile of this highway is named after [him] because I think anybody will tell you he would go the extra mile for you in any given moment.”

Buck noted Stout had a God-given talent to help people in their time of need.

“Jeff gave a little bit of himself to everyone in this community,” he said. “No matter where I walk, no matter who I see, I always wonder, ‘Do you have a part of Jeff?’ because I guarantee if you met him he left a part of himself with you.”

Stout began working at the Russiaville funeral home and furniture store in 1977. In 1986, he graduated from the Indiana Christian College of Mortuary Science and soon took over the family business from his grandfather. He would open two more funeral homes in Howard County, first the Hasler-Stout Funeral Home with Robert Hasler in 2003, and two years later he opened the Shirley & Stout Funeral Home with Bill Shirley, Robert Hasler and Matt Grecu. He also partnered with Shirley to open S&S Crematory Services and a pet cremation service.

He was involved in several farming ventures and became owner of the Cone Palace a year prior to his death. Sen. Buck mentioned Stout always had two coney dogs and a strawberry milkshake ready if the governor was within 10 miles of Kokomo. The governor made a visit to Cone Palace following the ceremony.

Not only was Stout a volunteer firefighter with the Russiaville Fire Department and Russiaville Ambulance Service, he was promoted from deputy coroner to Howard County head coroner in 1991, a position he held until 2000. He also served as a County Council member.

“He was always the center of calm,” Holcomb said following the ceremony. “Me, a lot of times I get invited to potentially stressful situations, and if he was there the stress melted away. Even in his passing, a lot of people here like me channel him.

“He reinforced that we all go through struggles, and while they may be different in nature or origin they all have the same impact on us as a person or family,” said the governor. “We need to take time for people we don’t even know if they are in need. He wasn’t just a public servant, he had a servant’s heart and there are very few people that I know who lived the Word, who lived Scripture, and he was one of them.”

Holcomb noted during the closing moments of the dedication that Stout gave so much to others that maybe he didn’t save enough for himself.

“I don’t think he would have had it any other way,” he said.