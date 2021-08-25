When I was very young, my family lived in the tiny Marshall County town of Bourbon. And every Easter and Thanksgiving, my parents, brother and I would pile in Dad’s dark blue Plymouth Valiant and drive to Bicknell in Knox County.

That’s where my parents are from, and where my grandparents lived.

Today, one can get from Bourbon to Bicknell in about four hours. Fifty years ago, it took about five.

So we always stopped in Kokomo to eat, and always ate at the Big Wheel restaurant. It was located on the west side of South Reed Road, where a Taco Bell now is located.

At the Big Wheel, the servers would put down paper placemats for children to color on while we little ones awaited our food.

To me, the restaurant was Kokomo. Its multicolored, circus-wheel sign announced we had arrived in the city.

What landmark, food or location says Kokomo to you? Beginning Sept. 1, we here at the Perspective will publish one photo each week, submitted by a reader, that says, “That’s so Kokomo.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

It could be the stoplights on Indiana 931, Old Ben or the Sycamore Stump. It could be the city’s hanging flower baskets, our Stellantis transmission plants or an action figure from Kokomo Toys & Collectibles.

It doesn’t matter. Just submit a photo that depicts something you love about the City of Firsts.

How about a giant tenderloin from Ray’s Drive-In? Elwood Haynes’ first car, the Pioneer? Or the freshly made bread and pizza dough at Martino’s Italian Villa?

All you have to do is take a picture with your smartphone, tell us what the image means to you and email it to editor@kokomoperspective.com. That’s it.

So get involved. Send us a photo of your favorite place or thing here in Kokomo.

You can even introduce folks to your favorite Kokomo secret, as long as it can be captured in a photo.

We look forward to sharing with readers your image – the one that says, “That’s so Kokomo.”

Jeff Kovaleski is editor of the Kokomo Perspective. Contact him at editor@kokomoperspective.com