Test scores optional for IU Kokomo fall admission

KOKOMO, Ind. – Indiana University Kokomo will waive test score requirements for fall 2020 admission.

Due to testing cancellations because of the coronavirus pandemic, an ACT or SAT will not be necessary for admission to the incoming class.

“It’s the right thing to do because these students would have been at a disadvantage due to this pandemic,” said Paul Cook, associate professor of English and president of the faculty senate, which approved the waiver today.

“This will allow greater access for those students to get an IU degree. We have to make sure we’re making our high-quality education accessible for those students everywhere,” he added.

Prospective students at IU Kokomo will be evaluated with an emphasis on high school curriculum and cumulative grade point average.

IU’s Board of Trustees voted in December 2019 to allow campuses statewide to adopt a test-optional policy. IU Bloomington and IUPUI plan to implement the policy in fall 2021. In addition to IU Kokomo, IU Northwest in Gary and IU Southeast in New Albany will waive SAT and ACT scores for fall 2020, because of the coronavirus.

The College Board, which administers the SAT, canceled its May 2 national test date, and the ACT has postponed its April 4 national test date to June 13 as students and educators across the country practice social isolation.

Test-optional policies allow universities to diversify their population, according to proponents, who say not all successful students test well. By only including test scores if it supplements their application, it allows students to present themselves in the best possible light.

The priority registration for students applying for fall 2020 admission to IU Kokomo is May 1. More information about admissions is available at iuk.edu/admissions.

Indiana University Kokomo celebrates 75 years as north central Indiana’s choice for higher education.