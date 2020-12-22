Tent City: 'We just call it home'

As temperatures fall while winter begins, a group of Kokomo’s homeless population has taken to hunkering down together.

A “tent city” campsite has been erected within Kokomo’s city limits where a number of tents dot a tree line. A fire pit smolders, the smoke rising lazily. A small Christmas tree sits crookedly as a snow-covered tarp presses it down. Silver and gold tinsel is wrapped around a few trees. It’s a home for Latina East who said she had been living at the tent city for two years.

East, 39, has been homeless for most of her life, she said. Alongside homelessness, East has battled addiction, abuse, run-ins with the law, and familial death. East struggled in seeking help because addiction programs were somewhat limited to her because of her lack of birth certificate and Social Security card, she said. And then she met Naketa Catchings, a woman who, along with a group of friends, feeds many of Kokomo’s homeless.

“Some people come out and just drop stuff off, and you never see them again,” East said. “She comes and makes sure that we’re still alive. She comes out every week and brings us food, and she showed interest in us as people.”

East and Catchings began a friendship after getting to know each other when Catchings was providing food to the homeless downtown one day. After praying together, Catchings saw a post on Facebook made by East requesting a blanket, and Catchings reached out. Since then, Catchings has been visiting tent city multiple times a week for several months, bringing cooked meals, water, supplies, and donated clothing items. And it’s more than just East who Catchings helps.

During the day, many of the homeless who sleep at tent city take a break from it to either work, find odd jobs like shoveling snow or doing yard work, or panhandle, according to East. On average, she said, there can be up to 18 people residing in the tents at night. They come back each night, Catchings said, to stay out of the elements.

One of the most appealing parts about tent city to East, she said, was the fact that the people there can be alone.

“A lot of them have mental health problems,” she said. “They need to go get on Social Security or whatever because they can’t work because they can’t be around people because they have antisocial disorders. It’s the main thing out here. They like it out here because they’re not around people. Because when they’re around people, they get anxious. They get angry, stuff like that.”

Shelter capacity

As the number of people living in the tent city grows, numbers at the Kokomo Rescue Mission have fallen, according to Executive Director Van Taylor.

On Jan. 22, 2020, there were 143 homeless people housed between two shelters in Kokomo, the rescue mission and Coordinated Assistance Ministries (CAM). An additional 20 people, Taylor said, were housed in places deemed unfit to live in.

Taylor said both the rescue mission and CAM have the capacity to accept more people struggling with homelessness.

Despite having the space, Taylor said some people don’t want to stay at a homeless shelter. He attributed the attraction of a community like the tent city to two main factors: the COVID-19 pandemic and a need for independence.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

According to Taylor, many of Kokomo’s homeless, like those across the country, are fearful of coming into a group environment such as a shelter because of the pandemic. Likewise, Taylor said that “losing independence” when a person enters a shelter also plays a role in the attraction of a place like a tent city.

“So losing your independence is a big deal, and I think socialization with a lot of people that you do know or don’t know sometimes is a trigger or a stressor for people,” Taylor said. “And we don’t want people to relapse, and we don’t want people to flare up on some of their mental health issues. So I understand why there’s people out there, but I think it’s unhealthy.”

CAM’s executive director, Denine Smith, echoed Taylor’s sentiments, saying that people are drawn to tent city-like communities for their own reasons.

Smith also said CAM has set up a small outreach team, aimed at getting the tent city community donations as needed.

Community outreach

Catchings made a Facebook page recently asking the community to help those saying in the tent city by providing donations to her, which she delivers to the residents.

And while donations have increased greatly since the page was made, Catchings said a problem has risen with too many clothing items being dropped off, which, if they get wet, were essentially ruined during the colder months. Storage also has been an issue, and Catchings said she is raising money to invest in a storage unit to keep the donations and give them out on an as-needed basis.

“Although everyone’s super grateful, they’re super grateful, we just need to get some better organization about things that are coming out to them so that we can get it to them as they need them,” Catchings said. “She (East) was just like yesterday, ‘I don’t want things to be getting ruined out here getting wet and in the rain.’ And that’s kind of what it’s turned out to be, is everything all at once. And they just become overwhelmed at the traffic and stuff.”

Instead of donating directly, Catchings asked for those wishing to help to reach out to her to help those in need through the email help4homies2020@gmail.com. A Facebook page, called “Helping Our Homies,” also can be used to contact her.

Catchings, who said that although she wasn’t homeless herself, had couch-surfed for a period of time. For her, she said it’s about protecting her friends and helping them understand that they are loved, regardless of where they lay their heads at night.

“We just want everyone to know that they’re loved no matter where they are, that people genuinely care about them,” Catchings said. “And you know I’m not looking down on them. We’re all just one bad decision from being in a place like this. I have no expectations out of any of this. I don’t even have a significant amount of money or anything like that. I’m just doing what God’s led me to do. They aren’t just homeless people to me. They’re my friends. I care about them. I care about what happens to them. I care about their story and what they’ve been through.”

She also emphasized that her service was a “hand-up” not a “handout.”

For example, Catchings made East an appointment for addiction treatment through Turning Point this week. Catchings said she was hoping to begin the process of getting East and others licenses and mailing addresses.

Although temperatures continue to drop, East said she also will continue to look out for those living in the tent city, helping as many as she can along the way.

“Some people just call it survival camp,” East said. “Some people call it tent city. We just call it home.”