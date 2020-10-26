Teen struck by bullet while inside residence

A teenager was transported to the hospital over the weekend after he was struck by a bullet while inside an east-side residence.
On Oct. 24 at 11:14 p.m., officers from the Kokomo Police Department responded to the area of the 600 block of East Walnut Street in reference to a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they learned a shooting had occurred at 609 E. Walnut St.
The investigation revealed that shots were fired from the outside into the east-side of the residence at 609 E. Walnut St. One of the bullets fired into the residence struck a 15-year-old male who was present inside. The juvenile was transported by medical personnel to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo for evaluation and treatment. The male is listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
KPD is asking for anyone with home surveillance security to check their systems and contact the department with any media that may assist in this investigation. This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Rich Benzinger #324 at 765-456-7324 or by email at rbenzinger@cityofkokomo.org. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.