Tanya Foutch of Kokomo named to Ivy Tech State Board of Trustees

KOKOMO, Ind. — Tanya Foutch of Kokomo, a resident engineering supervisor for FCA North America, has been named by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to a three-year term on the Ivy Tech Community College State Board of Trustees.

Foutch has been a member of the board of trustees for the College’s Kokomo Service Area, which includes Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, and Tipton counties.

“In her roles as FCA engineer and community volunteer, Tanya has been a very valuable contributor to Ivy Tech Kokomo and we are very proud that she will now be representing us on the state board of trustees,” said Ivy Tech Kokomo Chancellor Dean McCurdy. “While she will be missed on our regional board, her strong leadership, her deep knowledge of the manufacturing industry in Indiana, and her commitment to the education of all our citizens will greatly benefit Ivy Tech at the state level.”

The Ivy Tech State Board of Trustees is comprised of 15 members appointed by the governor. According to Indiana law, each trustee must have knowledge or experience in one or more of the following areas: manufacturing, commerce, labor, agriculture, state and regional economic development needs, and/or Indiana’s educational delivery system. One trustee must reside in each of the College’s 14 legacy regions.

Foutch said she looks forward to the challenges and opportunities of the state board. “I am looking forward to working with Ivy Tech’s State Board as we review innovative ways to help Indiana residents acquire the skills they need to achieve pathways for successful careers,” she said.

Foutch earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Anderson University before joining Chrysler 24 years ago. She was named resident engineering supervisor at FCA US transmission plants in Kokomo and Tipton in 2016. In this role, she leads a team focused on identifying quality issues for the company's current and future portfolio of products.

In 2017, through the FCA Women’s Group, she led a partnership to develop a summer STEM camp for middle school girls that was presented in 2018 and 2019 at Ivy Tech Kokomo. The program expanded to a STEM camp for middle school boys in 2019 and continued as a “virtual” STEM-camp-in-a-box for middle and high school girls and boys in 2020. The camps are part of her commitment to partner with community resources to create life-changing pathways for young people.

In 2019, Foutch received the 2019 Black Engineer of the Year (BEYA) Gerald Johnson Legacy Award recognizing "high merit, impact on people and value to the community and society."

Foutch and her three children live in Kokomo where she is also active in her church’s outreach ministry.