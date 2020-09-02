Syndicate Sales is set to partner with Schneider International, one of the country’s largest logistics and trucking companies.

Syndicate Sales, a floral hard-good manufacturer, has provided its services to Kokomo for more than 74 years. Previously, Syndicate utilized the services of its own in-house entity, Hurryin’ Hoosier Transport, to deliver its products. But in October, Syndicate will begin using Schneider International to deliver goods. According to a statement from Syndicate, the partnership was sought as a result of the changing transportation industry.

“Effective October 2020, Syndicate will be entering into a strategic relationship with Schneider, one of the largest transportation and logistics providers in the U.S,” the release read. “While we remain extremely proud of the 30-plus years of dedicated service the ‘Big Green’ trucks have given our floral industry customers, as the transportation industry has changed, so have our needs.

In the statement, Syndicate leadership indicated that the partnership with Schneider will give the company a needed edge in the floral industry.

“Combining forces with Schneider will give us the tools, expertise, and technology needed to lead in today’s competitive market. The leadership of both Syndicate and Schneider have spent a great deal of time working through every detail and are jointly committed to improving the delivery experience for our customers, as well as the over the road experience for our collective team of drivers,” read the release.

Phil Vogl, transportation manager of Hurryin’ Hoosier Transport, said that the decision for Syndicate to begin using Schneider was not based on performance but on the greater amount of technology available through the much larger transportation agency.

According Syndicate Sales marketing director Melanie Spilbeler, every member of Hurryin’ Hoosier Transport will be offered the opportunity to go through the hiring process with Schneider. Employees who meet the eligibility requirements will retain their positions with Syndicate Sales but as a Schneider driver. She also said that Schneider will honor the tenure that those drivers have through Hurryin’ Hoosier Transport as they make the transfer in order to retain relationships that drivers have built with customers.

“What I can confirm is that overall we want to keep as much as possible intact for those drivers that have been on the road in charge of shipping our products and carrying our products to those customers so that we can retain those relationships as much as possible,” Spilbeler said. “Our drivers, in some cases, are like family members to those customers because of the length of tenure, so we’re trying as much as possible for them to retain those same routes with the same drivers.”

According to Hurryin’ Hoosier Transport driver Monty Sanders, Syndicate and Schneider will keep the current systems that are in place while taking advantage of the much larger and better equipped Schneider equipment.

“They’re trying to maintain a lot of similarities,” Sanders said. “You would have the same route for the entire year. So you were delivering to the same customers, and that was part of the exceptional customer service. You’re delivering to these same people, so you’re building relationships with these people. Some of these guys have been running the same route for 20-plus years, week in and week out, going to the same places.”

According to Sanders, the drivers who choose to switch from Hurryin’ Hoosier Transport to Syndicate will receive similar pay and drive similar routes while still dispatching from Kokomo.

Sanders also said he was looking forward to the new partnership as it will afford drivers extra opportunities through Schneider International, while coming with increased efficiency.

“When you look at the floral industry, it has its peaks and valleys like a lot of other industries,” Sanders said. “The peak season is across the winter, November, December, leading up through Mother’s Day. That’s our strongest period. Then it can taper down over the summer. So for us drivers, once you’ve completed your primary run, sometimes in the summer or the slower times of the year, there’s less extra things to do if you’re a driver who wants to earn extra money and do extra things. So in the Schneider world, they’re a massive company with tons of freight and tons of work to do for anybody. So although we’re a dedicated account servicing just Syndicate Sales, as drivers, when we dispatch out for our main job for the week, if we’re done in a few days and want more work, they’re always going to have some from what they’ve told us ...

“I feel like Syndicate Sales is really trying to, one, take care of their customers and, two, take care of their employees and their drivers. At the beginning of the meeting, people were looking at it like we just got fired essentially. But as the meeting progressed, we came to understand that Syndicate was really trying to figure it out. They wanted to make sure that the drivers were taken care of. They were trying to figure out a win-win where they could cut costs but still try and take care of their employees as best as possible.”

The contract to form the partnership between Syndicate Sales and Schneider International is awaiting finalization.