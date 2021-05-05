Swayzee woman killed in Howard County crash

A 56-year-old woman from Swayzee was killed in a crash yesterday in Howard County.
Just after 12:30 p.m. yesterday, the Howard County 911 Dispatch Center received reports of a single motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 100 N. and 800 E.
Howard County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with the Greentown marshal, medics from Community Howard Regional Health, and the Greentown Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to the scene.
The preliminary investigation indicated that a black 2011 GMC SUV operated by Stacy A. Hall, 56, Swayzee, was traveling westbound on 100 North. Near the intersection of 800 East, the vehicle traveled off of the roadway to the north for unknown reasons and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then rolled several times before coming to rest north of the intersection.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene at 1:15 p.m. Accident reconstructionists from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office were called to process the scene.
This accident remains under investigation, and an autopsy has been scheduled for today under the direction of the Howard County Coroner’s Office. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the aforementioned entities along with representatives of the Howard County Emergency Management Agency.
Anyone with additional information should contact Corporal J. Myers at 765-614-3482 or the Howard County Coroner’s Office at 765-457-1186.