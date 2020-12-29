Suspect shot by KPD officer responding to shots fired call

A suspect was flown to Indianapolis for medical treatment yesterday evening after being shot by a Kokomo Police Department officer who was responding to a shots fired call.
Yesterday around 6:36 p.m., Howard County Dispatch received 911 calls from citizens of possible shots fired in the area of Markland Avenue and Goyer Road. Kokomo Police were dispatched to the area to investigate. A seven-year veteran of the Kokomo Police Department arrived in the area seconds after the call was dispatched, according to a release from the Kokomo Police Department.
The officer located a male subject standing outside a truck behind the Goodwill Store located at 2258 E. Markland Ave. The subject displayed a handgun. The officer fired shots, injuring the subject.
The officer called for medics to the scene to render aid. Medics arrived on scene and transported the subject to a local hospital. The subject later was flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment. No officers were injured. The name of the officer and the victim is being withheld at this time.
This case is currently under investigation. Anyone with any information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.