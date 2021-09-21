SUSAN SCIAME-GLESECKE, PH.D.: The importance of thoughtful dialogue

As chancellor of Indiana University Kokomo and a professor of communication, I know the importance of thoughtful discussion of controversial topics. One of our responsibilities to our students is teaching them how to have these conversations respectfully, and to enter the discussion with an open mind, willing to learn from others’ perspectives.

We are committed to being part of the change we want to see, and to preparing our students for living and working in a diverse world among people who will be different from themselves. We all need to be part of learning to understand one another.

As part of that work, we opened our Multicultural Center in fall 2020. It houses Latinos Unidos: Hispanic Center, International Student Services, the Black Student Center, and the LGBTQ+ Student Center, which provide a welcoming and positive campus climate for all students, and cultivate a diverse, inclusive environment that supports equal access, participation, and representation on our campus.

In addition to opening the Center, increased programming and the Campus Community Town Halls are examples of IU Kokomo’s continued commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. This work is vitally important as our student body continues to diversify. For the fall 2021 semester, students of color make up about 18% of our campus population.

We are committed to making sure all students are successful. When our students succeed, the community benefits as they graduate and become the business owners, teachers, nurses, and leaders in north central Indiana and beyond.

So as we move forward, we must engage in thoughtful dialogue, seeking to understand diverse perspectives, and demonstrating respect for everyone if we hope to begin healing. We have already hosted three Community Conversations to begin understanding other cultures, and providing insight to others’ views.

Our next conversation webinar, set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, focuses on the Hispanic/Latino community. A group of panelists will share their experiences and have thoughtful dialogue on issues that impact us all.

We hope we can all find ways to come together as a community and truly make a difference in the fight against hate and racism.

We are committed to putting our resources to this most important work. We know as a campus, as a community, and as a country, we can do better. We see the passion with which many are calling for change, and we are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that the IU Kokomo community finds its way to contribute to that change.

Susan Sciame-Giesecke, Ph.D., is chancellor of Indiana University Kokomo. Contact her at sgieseck@iuk.edu