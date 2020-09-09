Surviving a shutdown: Communication, adaptability listed as factors in surviving during quarantine

On March 16, Howard County government ordered businesses to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing local business owners to find creative ways to survive.

After the shutdown lifted on May 4, businesses again had to adapt to a new normal, though some couldn’t make it through. Several local businesses shuttered, including JCPenny and Ruby Tuesday.

Now, five months later, three local businesses are discussing ways they’ve had to adjust their operations in some capacities, victories that they experienced during these unprecedented times, and how they survived the struggles of the shutdown.

Filling Station

Like all restaurants and bars, the Filling Station had to adapt in order to remain open as indoor dining was banned during the shutdown. So, for the first time, the Filling Station operated through carry-out only.

According to Filling Station Owner Ken Broniak, the move worked in the bar’s favor.

“During the pandemic, our business was nothing but carry-out, and I think that actually helped our business after the restrictions were lifted because we were able to reach out to more people that haven’t tried our food that had an opportunity to try our food because of lack of options available at the time,” said Broniak. “So our food business has stayed pretty consistent, and I think that’s one basis that I think we actually survived on, overall.”

While many businesses saw sales falter, Broniak said that he had to hire more employees in order to keep up with orders for the restaurant.

Broniak also reported that he was able to retain all of his original staff.

“We were able to keep our employees working through the pandemic, through the different stages of remodeling or the deep cleaning and reorganizing,” Broniak said. “So we were able to keep our employees busy so they didn’t have to lose their jobs. At this point in time, no one has walked away. No one has been intimidated by the pandemic, and no one has shied away from the concern of it.”

According to Broniak, communication with other bar proprietors in Kokomo, such as The Coterie and Moe’s River Room, was a paramount to the success that the Filling Station experienced.

“Collectively, there’s a handful of us locals that worked together and made things happen and tried different ideas, and we were involved in many different conversations. We said, ‘Hey this is what we’re trying. This is what they’re trying,’ and bounce some things with other local owners. It’s more a conversation of saying that, ‘This is what we’re doing. Is it working for you?’ And we could maybe modify that to fit our needs. Or, ‘Hey, if you need anything, reach out to us.’ I couldn’t tell you how many people I’ve spoken to, as well as reciprocated, ‘If you need something, give me a call.’ I couldn’t ask be a better local support group than what we have here in Kokomo.”

In June, bars were allowed to reopen as part of Indiana’s Back On Track plan Stage 4.

William’s Shoes

For the footwear store William’s Shoes, business has been “extremely good,” according to owner Dave Hart, despite having to remain closed when other retailers could remain open, such as Walmart and Target, as they sold grocery items.

To combat that, Hart put an emphasis on pre-ordering and curbside pickup once it was allowed and stated that business in those capacities was steady.

According to Hart, the store actually saw an increase in orders, particularly from workers in emergency services, such as nurses. Although William’s Shoes doesn’t operate an online store, Hart said he had an increase in phone orders during the shutdown.

Now that the store has reopened for in-person sales, Hart said the store has implemented stringent safety measures, including requiring a mask and social distancing, as well as sanitizing the store after each customer leaves.

“Our customers, they know they can park right in front of our store, and in six, seven steps they’re inside the store,” Hart said. “They don’t have to go through a parking lot or a dirty mall and think, ‘Who’s touched stuff here?’”

Moe Joe’s Coffee

Unlike retail businesses which had to close operations completely during the shutdown, Moe Joe’s Coffee was able to remain open, albeit through limited hours and no dine-in service or seating.

Previously, the coffee shop opened at 6 a.m. and was open until 10 p.m. on weekdays and until 1 a.m. on weekends. During the shutdown, hours of operation were reduced to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Now those hours have been extended again, but the coffee shop still maintains reduced hours, opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. daily.

The decision to continue to limit hours was a strategic one, according to owner Bobby Cox.

“We had to reduce our operational hours just to keep operational costs down. We tried to critique our open hours,” Cox said. “But what we had to do was scale it back, just to try to cover the high volume foot traffic time frame, while reducing hours. And that’s what we had to do, basically, to keep the doors open. We had to make cuts everywhere we could to try to skimp and keep things running at the lowest costs we could, just to keep things afloat. I’m proud to say, we didn’t have to close. We didn’t lose any employees, and we’ve maintained the same staffing level. We really pulled through. It just took the effort of everybody here. I mean all of us had to make some sacrifices.”

According to Cox, Moe Joe’s took a hit in business when the downtown coffee shop lost indoor seating, particularly on weekends. Moe Joe’s lost the ability to have its regular Friday live music, and customers no longer were able to sit inside and work on their laptops, both of which drew in customers.

However, Moe Joe’s coffee saw a jump in gift card sales. According to Cox, several area banks purchased gift cards from Moe Joe’s and gifted them to their own customers. Cox said that during the initial 90-day period of the shutdown, Moe Joe’s sold more gift cards then than it had since the store opened in April 2018.

Though most restrictions have lifted, Cox said that he still sees a direct correlation between foot traffic and new announcements from the state regarding COVID-19.

“As these news releases come out, it kind of dictates how it’s going to be for the week,” Cox said. “When there’s an announcement on Monday from the governor that says this restriction will happen, we’ll take a small dip. But it seems by Thursday we’re back to being full speed or better. As news comes out, it kind of dictates the flow of business.”

Although Moe Joe’s is still operating on reduced hours, Cox remained optimistic that, as fall approaches, the store will continue to see a rise in traffic.

“I think by Thanksgiving we’ll be back to full speed,” Cox said. “In this business, when you have the fall drinks, the pumpkins, the spice lattes and stuff, a lot of people get into that type of thing. I think fall is a huge advantage for us because it’s such a busy time in the business.”

Currently, Indiana remains in Stage 4.5, which allows for restaurants to operate at 75-percent capacity, bars and nightclubs at 50-percent capacity, and movie theaters and other entertainment venues at 50-percent capacity. Stage 4.5 is slated to end on Sept. 25.