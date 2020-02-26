Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailer, announced that all 542 of its TCC stores donated school supply packs to more than 5,500 teachers across the U.S.
Locally, Elwood Haynes Elementary School received supplies. The company’s seventh annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway took place during the week of Feb. 10 to help ensure classrooms were well-stocked at the start of the new year. Since 2014, TCC has donated more than 35,000 supply packs to deserving teachers across the country.
Each participating TCC store partnered with a local, deserving school to donate the supply packs — valued at $77 each. The supply packs included pencils, pens, dry erase markers, erasers, glue sticks, paper, tissue boxes, sticky notes, and more, and enabled each teacher to impact an average of 30 students.
“The U.S. Department of Education reports that teachers spend an average of $480 out of their own pockets to pay for school supplies each year,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “It’s such an honor to be able to give back to educators across the country for the seventh year running. We want to show our deep appreciation for their hard work, and our Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway has been a great way to demonstrate how much we care.”
The company’s nonprofit organization, TCC Gives, recently surpassed $1.9 million in donations to local nonprofits across the country. Additionally, TCC’s newly announced program, Get10Give10, is awarding $10,000 to a customer and $10,000 to a nonprofit of their choice each quarter. This initiative launched Nov. 1.