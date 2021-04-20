The Kokomo Summer Concert Series is making a return to Kokomo this summer, once again bringing tunes and entertainment to the city.

Last week, the City of Kokomo released its lineup for the series, and the talent ranges from classic rock and tribute bands to easy listening classical and pop music. Organizer T.A. Weber said he was happy to have a full slate of music coming to Foster Park this year after most of last year’s shows were canceled due to COVID-19.

“I’m just really excited to bring that music to Kokomo, and a lot of times what we focus on is bringing in bands that maybe most of the residents of Kokomo, Ind., wouldn’t have the opportunity to see unless they go to Chicago or unless they go to some major market because some of these national acts aren’t necessarily going to come through Kokomo,” Weber said.

The series kicks off on June 12 with the Carver Center Summer Celebration featuring Dirty Dozen Brass Band. Pioneers of the modern New Orleans brass band movement, Dirty Dozen Brass Band is recognized worldwide as an “unstoppable musical machine.” They have been featured guests both in the studio and on stage with artists including Elvis Costello, Dr. John, Widespread Panic, Modest Mouse, Dave Matthews Band, The Black Crowes, and many others. For more information, visit www.dirtydozenbrassband.com.

Later that month, on June 26, HOGfest featuring Max Weinberg’s Jukebox will join the lineup. For 45 years, Max Weinberg held the drum chair behind Bruce Springsteen & The E Street band, playing before millions around the world. He expanded his role as bandleader and resident music historian while anchoring the house band for Late Night with Conan O’Brien for 17 years.

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox “comes armed with an unlimited repertoire of classic songs.” Max is also a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. For more information, visit www.maxweinberg.com.

The Haynes Apperson Festival is scheduled for July 1, 2, and 3. The lineup for this year’s festival is expected to be released soon.

Likewise, July 10 and 24 are reserved for Weberfest and Rhumfest, respectively. The lineups for both events are to be determined, though Rhumfest will feature past and present musicians from the Rhum Academy. That event is slated to start at 3 p.m.

The next month, on Aug. 14, the Fireman’s/Jeep Rally will be held and will feature Nashville’s Finest, a combination of two new up-and-coming bands from Nashville, Zeona Road, and The GD Saints.

Later, on Aug. 21, My Sinatra and the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra will put on a play featuring Cary Hoffman, where he will perform his celebrated special into a biographical one-man musical about his love and idolization of Frank Sinatra.

“Hoffman captivates the audience with his intimate journey of what it was like growing up fatherless with three musician uncles, who played on some of Sinatra’s greatest recordings, turning Sinatra into a fantasy father. Hoffman authentically sings Sinatra, creating a musical score about his lifelong obsession,” according to a press release from the City of Kokomo.

Next, on Sept. 18, the Summer’s End show will feature Monsters of Yacht, a yacht rock band that will perform the hits of the ‘70s and ‘80s, including covers of classic artists Toto, Hall and Oates, the Bee Gees, and more. “They have the skills and attitude needed to pay tribute to the artists of the yacht rock genre with a powerful live show featuring accurate vocals and performances of the classic yacht rock songs,” according to the release.

Alongside the Summer Concert Series, the Riverwalk Series, created by Coterie Owner Kyle Gibson, also will be providing free live music this summer and into the early fall with an emphasis on local talent.

There will be shows at the Riverwalk Stage in downtown Kokomo. While the lineup has yet to be finalized, the dates are as follows: June 5, June 19, July 17, Aug. 7, Aug. 28, Sept. 4, Sept. 11, Sept. 25, Oct. 2, and Oct. 9.

Additionally, Brews on Buckeye will be held on July 31.

That means there will be free, outdoor live music for 16 consecutive Saturdays in Kokomo.

“People have a tendency to complain that there’s nothing to do in Kokomo,” Weber said. “We’re doing everything we can to change that.”

Kokomo Summer Series concerts are free to attend and family-friendly. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Each event is general admission seating in the park.