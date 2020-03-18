The Kokomo Summer Concert Series is set to descend upon Foster Park, once again bringing the tunes and events to the City of Firsts.
Last week the city of Kokomo released its lineup for the impending concert series. This year’s festivities will commence on June 6, with the free-to-attend acts ranging from the sounds of a Tom Petty tribute band to local artists.
“The annual Kokomo Summer Concert Series is something folks around here look forward to all year,” said Mayor Tyler Moore. “The City of Kokomo is excited to once again bring a talented lineup of artists to the stage for families to sit back and enjoy.”
The 2020 Kokomo Summer Concert Series kicks off on Saturday, June 6, with Weberfest. Weberfest will feature Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather with special guest Aaron Lee Tasjan. Known for his work with The Gaslight Anthem, which is in “indefinite hiatus” following a string of reunion shows in 2018, Fallon produced his latest album with The Howling Weather, dubbed “Local Honey.” Tunes from Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather are “acoustic-leaning, introspective, singer-songwriter artistry” that feature a “heartfelt and grownup sound.”
The festivities continue on Saturday, June 13, with Carver Center Summer Celebration. Monsters of Yacht will be featured. The evening’s performance promises a night full of classic ‘70s and ‘80s yacht rock hits, featuring recreations of hits from Toto, Christopher Cross, the Bee Gees, Steely Dan, Hall and Oates, Doobie Brothers, Kenny Loggins, and more.
“[The Monsters of Yacht] have the skills and attitude needed to pay tribute to the artists of the yacht rock genre with a powerful live show featuring accurate vocals and performances of the classic yacht rock songs,” read a release from the city.
The Kokomo Summer Concert Series soldiers on to Saturday, June 27, with HOG Fest featuring Cinderella’s Tom Keifer. Keifer is best known as the singer-songwriter and frontman of the Philadelphia-based blues rock band Cinderella. Through his solo venture, Keifer has become known for solo releases such as “The Way Life Goes” and “RISE.”
“Though he possesses all the fire and brimstone of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest front men, you would be hard-pressed to find the versatility and dimension that Keifer brings to a stage. Keifer is clearly one of the most unique singers and accomplished musicians in rock ‘n’ roll,” read the city’s release.
Love 4 Zero will open for Keifer.
On July 2, 3, and 4, The Haynes Apperson Festival is set to return. That weekend’s musical lineup will be announced in the near future.
Next, Rhumfest will take over Foster Park on Saturday, July 25. Artists for this weekend have yet to be determined but will include local area favorites, ranging from solo artists to bands. Musicians from Rhum Academy, both the past and present, are expected. The event begins at 3 p.m.
On Saturday, Aug. 22, My Sinatra with The Kokomo Symphony Orchestra will perform. This performance will feature Cary Hoffman, who will perform his celebrated PBS special alongside the local symphony. The performance is described as a biographical, humorous, and poignant one-man musical play about Hoffman’s “love and idolization for his hero, Frank Sinatra.”
“Hoffman captivates the audience with his intimate journey of what it was like growing up fatherless with three musician uncles, who played on some of Sinatra’s greatest recordings, turning Sinatra into a fantasy father,” read the city’s release. “Hoffman authentically sings Sinatra, creating a musical score about his lifelong obsession.”
The Kokomo Summer Concert Series closes out on Saturday, Sept. 19, with Octoberfest. Free Fallin’, a Tom Petty tribute band, will perform that day with “the power and passion that went into more than 30 years of Tom Petty’s best-selling songs.” Expect this running the gamut of Petty’s discography, ranging from Damn the Torpedoes to the Traveling Wilbury’s. Free Fallin’ will feature “instrumentation to duplicate the sound of the Heartbreakers as well as the convincing looks and costumes that gives you a show that you will not soon forget.”
Visit http://kokomosummerseries.com for more information on this year’s events.