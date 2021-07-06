Study shows Kokomo still manufacturing powerhouse

A recently-released study shows Kokomo continues to be a powerhouse of the manufacturing industry in the United States.

The study, titled “Top Cities Where U.S. Manufacturing Is Thriving,” examined cities across the country where the manufacturing industry has continued to be a pillar of local economies. The author, Adrian Mak, based criteria on four economic factors: manufacturing output growth rate, manufacturing output per capita, manufacturing location quotient, and manufacturing employment growth rate and used those criteria to study 294 cities, including Kokomo.

According to Mak, the study was conducted over a four-year period, between 2015 and 2019, to examine which cities made large contributions to the manufacturing sector of the United States economy. Mak used data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the U.S. Census Bureau. The study considered the metropolitan statistical area of each city. In Kokomo’s case, that area encompassed the entirety of Howard County.

“So Kokomo really has a strength and a concentration in manufacturing in terms of both output and employment,” Mak said.

Kokomo, with a population of less than 150,000, was listed in the study as a small city. Kokomo ranked 10th overall among cities considered “strong manufacturing economies” based on the aforementioned factors, and the city ranked sixth overall among small cities where “manufacturing was thriving,” behind cities like Columbus, Ind., which ranked number one.

According to Mak’s study, Kokomo has about $25,000 in manufacturing GDP per capita, more than three times the national average, which ranges to about $7,200.

Likewise, Kokomo far exceeded the national average of 8.2 percent for manufacturing jobs. The manufacturing industry in Kokomo made up about 28.3 percent of all jobs.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Mak surmised that while Kokomo’s major role in the manufacturing industry will continue well into the future, he added that being able to adapt to new trends in the industry was important.

“I think that your view on the future depends on your view on the competitiveness of the U.S. automotive industry, as far as being able to adopt electrification and the next generation of vehicles. So, you know, the U.S. continues to be a leader in advanced manufacturing, and hopefully that will continue into the future.

“It all depends upon whether corporations and governments continue to make investments into the technologies that are going to power the future. I would say Kokomo had good exposure to that going forward,” he said.

Mak further added that economic development specialists and local leaders should use the study to consider the skillsets of the Kokomo workforce, especially since manufacturing makes up such a large portion of working Kokomoans.

Mak said that transforming skillsets — for example, from software development to car manufacturing and vice versa — is not feasible. Rather, Mak suggested developing skillsets further in ways that can adapt to coming trends in the market.

And those trends are electric, according to Mak.

“I think you’re starting to see some of these large manufacturers adopt the new technologies. Like, for example, Ford has come out with an electric F-150 recently. So, obviously, there’s a lot of potential there, and I think there’s a lot of consumers excited about that as well,” he said. “ … You can leverage what you have to really produce and thrive in the future.”