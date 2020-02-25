Stewart intends to retain council seat despite calls for resignation

Even though his predecessor resigned for essentially the same transgression, newly-appointed Kokomo Common Council Member Roger Stewart said he will remain a member of city government after anti-Islamic posts surfaced on his social media page.
Just days after a Howard County Republican Party caucus selected Stewart to replace Greg Jones on the Kokomo Common Council, following the revelation that Jones had made bigoted statements on Facebook targeting Muslims, it was discovered that the new appointee had done something very similar. This led to the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy group to call for Stewart’s resignation, and the local party chair denounced anti-Islamic posts Stewart had shared to his Facebook. Regardless, Stewart said he intended to retain the District 4 seat on the council.
Last week, following the revelations, Stewart said he would not be resigning from the council. Via text message, he issued a statement claiming to have made an appointment to meet with Dr. Kasem Kasem, who attends the Islamic Association of Kokomo and is also a professor at Indiana University of Kokomo. The Islamic Association is located within District 4.
“Dr. Kassem (sic) and I have spoken. We have set a meeting to begin the healing process in which I hope to have a continuing relationship with him and the Muslim community, working together so that we can help with opening a dialog (sic) for understanding for all those concerned,” read the statement.
A follow-up question was sent to Stewart for clarification on his decision to stay on the council. It read, “By way of a follow up Roger, why do you believe this be an appropriate step? After all, your predecessor resigned under very similar circumstances.”
Stewart declined to defend his decision and replied, “I’m not going to comment.”
The councilman originally elected this last year to fill the District 4 seat, Jones, became embroiled in controversy when Facebook posts he made in 2015 were unearthed wherein he called Muslims “goat humpers” and Islam itself a “theocratic moon cult.” Those posts came to light in mid-January, and that same week Jones resigned as the story made its way to state-level news agencies.
On Feb. 12 the Republican caucus was held to replace Jones, with the body selecting the 66-year-old over three other candidates. That same Friday, anti-Islamic posts were discovered on Stewart’s Facebook page from early 2019. One was a meme that read, “I refuse to bend, twist or change to make Muslims feel comfortable in MY COUNTRY. They either adhere to our laws or leave! THIS IS MY COUNTRY! Understood???” Another condemned the idea of elected officials taking the oath of office on the Quran, and a third involved an anecdote that intimated that “all followers of Allah have been commanded to kill everyone who is not of [their] faith.”
Howard County Republican Party Chair Jamie Bolser denounced Stewart’s behavior following the discovery of the posts.
Following coverage by the Perspective on the posts, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, called for Stewart’s resignation.
“Just as we called for the resignation of the previous Islamophobic official, we urge Mr. Stewart to resign from his post and for a person who understands constitutionally-guaranteed religious freedoms to be appointed in his place,” said CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper.
In an interview, Kasem confirmed he was in the process of setting up a meeting with Bolser and Stewart. He also said he was in the early phases of setting up public events that could address public misinformation about Islam.
“We don’t want anything negative toward those people that made a mistake,” said Kasem. “Everybody makes mistakes, so we should not make them feel more guilt about that. But we want to try to get something good out of it.”