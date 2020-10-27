Steelworkers stand strong through aerospace industry struggle

Although Haynes International has continued to struggle as COVID-19 takes its toll on the aerospace industry, the workers in the local steelworkers unions are taking care of their own.

Amid a mounting number of employees who were laid off, United Steelworkers Local 2958 members have been working to assist those affected during one of their most trying times in their history. Recently, the local held a benefit ride to raise money to purchase Christmas gifts for children of laid-off employees. Throughout it all, USW 2958 President Dave Tocco has remained steadfast in his commitment to taking care of the local.

“The aerospace industry, I mean, not making passenger jets is killing us. Everything’s still shaky,” Tocco said. “Some are saying that it’ll be the beginning of next year, and others are saying, ‘No, it’ll be the end of this year.’ I don’t think anyone knows for sure to be truthful. Some are saying it’ll be post-COVID slow-down numbers maybe. Until people get confident in flying again and they start making more orders, I’m just not sure.”

According to Tocco, 91 employees in the membership of USW 2958 are currently laid off, a number that has remained steady since August. Earlier this year, Haynes International and the steelworkers union forged a voluntary lay-off deal to keep younger employees working. And, according to Tocco, the number of voluntarily laid-off employees varies weekly. Haynes International also continued to pay insurance for employees until Aug. 31.

Now, Tocco and the rest of USW 2958 are looking toward the future — specifically, the 2020 holiday season.

On Oct. 3, USW 2958 hosted the benefit ride, dubbed "Cruisin’ for Children," to raise money that will be used to purchase Christmas gifts for over 120 children whose parents have been affected by the recent layoffs at Haynes. The ride was a success, raising $6,108 and exceeding a $5,000 goal.

Similarly, Tocco said that the local has been holding other events to raise money for the holidays as well, such as raffles and gate collections, both of which have been successful in garnering support for the local’s families. Tocco said the first gate collection, held on Oct. 12, brought in over $1,200.

“Even if we have people say that they’re not even into what we’re raffling, they’ll say, ‘It’s about the cause. I guess if I hit the raffle, I’ll sell it or give it to somebody else.’ We’ve been real fortunate to raise money on that,” Tocco said. “We want to make sure that no parent has to tell their kid that Santa Claus didn’t come or that there’s no Christmas this year.”

A Christmas party will be held for the local’s membership in early December where gifts will be passed out to the children.