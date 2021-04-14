Steelworkers seeing resurgence of work at Haynes International

Operations are beginning to pick back for United Steelworkers Local 2958 employees at Haynes International, though the market uncertainly continues.

As COVID-19 fears put a halt to the aerospace industry last year, work at Haynes International took a nosedive. Employees were voluntarily and involuntarily laid off. Company executives had salary cuts. And salaried employees were furloughed to reduce expenses as the company trudged on. The endeavors appeared fruitful as more employees are back to work.

As of last week, between 40 and 43 employees remained laid off, down from 91 last September. While USW Local 2958 President Dave Tocco said that work for the union was getting better, it wasn’t to where it was pre-COVID and still has a long way to go.

Revenue for Haynes International was hit hard as the tourism and aerospace business plummeted, and the company is feeling the effects of the pandemic longer than some other industries. According to a financial analysis for the first quarter of this year, net revenue for the company was $72.2 million, compared to $108.5 million for the same period of fiscal 2020, a decrease of 33.4 percent.

The decreases were, according to the report, directly driven by lower volumes due to the pandemic in the aerospace industry.

Gross profit also was down to $1 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $17.8 million during the first quarter of last year, the report read.

“[Haynes International] continues to experience market uncertainty due to the COVID-19 global pandemic,” the report read. “While visibility is still unclear, conversations with customers as well as recent order entry trends lead [Haynes International] to believe that its first-quarter volume and revenue are at or near the bottom of this unprecedented downturn. Earnings for the second quarter cannot be estimated during this time of market and economic unpredictability, low volumes, and unfavorable fixed cost absorption. [Haynes International] expects to continue its solid liquidity throughout fiscal 2021 and to be favorably positioned for the recovery.”

Optimism lies ahead in big airliner purchases, something that could get the ball rolling for the steelworkers.

According to Tocco, Southwest Airlines may be making a large order for Boing 737s, one of the larger passenger airplanes on the market, which potentially could mean a resurgence for Haynes International. Tocco said that the order could range anywhere from 200 to 224 planes, bringing a shot of work needed for the high-performance alloy manufacturer.

“People seem to be getting confident in flying again,” Tocco said. “And you watch the news, their numbers are definitely up. And if that holds steady, then hopefully the big airline companies will order new jet airplanes and passenger planes. They order passenger planes, and then it’s only a matter of time before we’re going to start having to pump out.”

With both the slowly-increasing orders rolling in and work returning for the membership, Tocco said things seemed to be heading in the right direction.

“I think it’s a good sign,” Tocco said. “How good of a sign? Time will tell. Obviously, I’m happy that things are starting to show positive signs instead of negative signs. For a while, you know, we didn’t have a lot of good news, but at least now, probably April definitely is picking up. May I think has picked up. March was better than what it had been. It is showing signs of heading in the right direction. That’s a good thing. Is it headed to the top of the direction we need? No, but we’re picking up. We’re not picked up to where we need to be yet, but it’s better than where we were.”