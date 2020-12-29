State Supreme Court suspends jury trials until March 1

In an executive order earlier this month, the Indiana Supreme Court suspended all jury trials throughout the state.

The order, issued on Dec. 14, states jury trials in Indiana may not resume until March 1 of next year. The order cited surging COVID-19 cases as the reasoning, stating “in-person jury trials pose an exceptional risk to everyone involved — even if every precaution is taken.”

Howard County Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray said courts still are moving forward with other business in the hopes of preventing a serious backlog of cases, but she was uncertain how the nearly three-month suspension on jury cases may affect the courts.

“Frankly, it’s hard to say (how the suspension will affect the court),” Murray said. “The courts are still handling business. We’re still processing a large number of cases, whether it be dealt in the criminal world or criminal cases through guilty pleas, sentences, bench trials; those are still going on. We’re doing as much remotely as possible. Almost all of the hearings right now are held remotely. A large number of cases are still moving as they should be, but it’s just a question that we’re not able to have jury trials.”

Prior to the order, Murray said the Howard County courts had been taking measures to keep the courtrooms safe during jury trials by requiring masking and social distancing and rearranging courtrooms during trials to that effect.

In addition to suspending the jury trials, the Supreme Court order also suspended the time limits pertaining to Criminal Rule 4, which, in essence, requires incarcerated defendants to have the right to a trial within a certain period (i.e., a “fast and speedy trial.”)

Howard County Chief Public Defender Andrew Vandenbosch said that, because of the suspension of Criminal Rule 4, defendants will feel the most impact from of the court’s order.

“The courts, I think, are going to adjust to this order,” Vandenbosch said. “But the defendants facing trial are going to be ones most impacted. And obviously the ones in jail who can’t get into court for their jury trials are going to be the ones who suffer the greatest blow. It’s very difficult for people who have pending cases and they want to get them resolved, and they can’t. But it’s obviously even more difficult for those who are in jail awaiting their trial, and their case continues to get bumped.”

Because of the order, Vandenbosch said public defenders will seek other avenues for clients besides jury trials, such as bond reductions, pre-trial services, work release, or other routes to give defendants more freedom while their case is pending.

Similarly, Vandenbosch also said public defenders would consider proceeding with bench trials when appropriate. Bench trials are overseen by only the presiding judge, and they hear evidence from both sides of the case, prosecution and defense, while in a jury trial, the jury hears the evidence.

Despite this, the public defender urged his peers to take advantage of the suspension to get cases prepared for when jury trials resume in March.

“We have five courts, 19 public defenders,” Vandenbosch said. “Not everyone is going to get a trial. It’s still going to be a slow process of trying to work through those jury trials. Because there are still jury trials from March through May that were suspended that have been bumped that are going to take precedent over these cases that have come later in the year.

“It takes a while for a case to work its way through to actually get heard through a jury trial. And so some of these older cases are obviously the ones that will go first, so it’ll probably be later in the year for the cases that have been assigned this fall before they would get to jury trial in the fall of ‘21. At least for the bigger cases, a lot of times you’re looking at up to a year time frame to have the case totally prepared and ready to try,” he said.