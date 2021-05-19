Following a historic 2021 session, area legislators took to the final Third House session of the year to discuss a myriad of topics from the legislative session.

State Senator Jim Buck (R-Kokomo), joined by State Representatives Tony Cook (R-Cicero), Mike Karickhoff (R-Kokomo), and Heath VanNatter (R-Kokomo), spoke at Celebrations Banquet and Conference Facility last week to address and reflect on the year’s legislation, which included a historic bipartisan budget, and to answer questions from the community.

Labor shortage

One of the most pressing questions that came during the question-and-answer portion of the sessions was regarding plans to address workforce issues as labor shortages continue across the country.

Karickhoff pointed to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision early last week to reinstitute work search requirements as one of the ways to persuade individuals to return to work. Essentially, the decision reversed an earlier waiver on work search reports, meaning the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) once again will require weekly search reports from Indiana residents claiming unemployment.

The requirement was waived early in the pandemic, but as of last week, unemployed Hoosiers now will have to report activities like filling out job applications, attending job fairs, or participating in online workshops to the DWD in order to receive benefits.

“The biggest complaint I get is that people can’t find workers,” Karickhoff said. “There’s lots of jobs but not lots of workers. Even since it (unemployment pay) went from $600 to $300, the max in Indiana is still $590 a week. And a lot of people are better off on $590 a week than working. So we’ve disincentivized work, and so I think you will see something give.”

However, following the Third House session, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Monday that the state would be ending federal pandemic unemployment benefits, starting Saturday, June 19.

Cook too, lauded the $60 million and $75 million in the state’s budget aimed at hospitability and restart programs and career accelerating funds.

State budget

For the most part, the legislators praised the state’s newly-passed budget. The $37.4 billion budget was passed nearly unanimously, with only two nay votes in the House and three in the Senate.

Additionally, Indiana received around $3 billion in direct funding from the American Rescue Plan for one-time expenses, such as infrastructure, in the budget.

Buck was quick to point out that the budget invested in education, a hot topic in recent years between the Republican-controlled supermajorities and state educators.

“The primary issue was the budget,” Buck said. “We got through that process. Indiana did far better than most people thought they would, including the legislation and the governor. Because under this kind of unnatural environment, we didn’t know what was going to happen. We not only did well on the budget, we did extremely well on funding education.”

The budget directs $1.9 million to K-12 schools, double from what originally was proposed in early versions of the bill. The bill will see not only increases in support for public schools but also expansions in school choice programs for private schools.

Cook also highlighted the fact that the budget directs a substantial amount of funding toward broadband expansion, to the tune of $250 million.

“We learned where broadband was not strong,” Cook said. “We learned from schools and businesses where they couldn’t conduct school or businesses as needed. So because of that, I was excited because I represent several areas in other counties that were really stricken by that. $250 million in federal monies will be applied to that, along with what we already have allocated, over $100 million, for broadband expansion in Indiana. So I think that brought an immediacy that will be corrected here really soon.”