A bill filed at the Statehouse takes aim at township assessors, and the Center Township Assessor said she believed the proposed legislation would undo a previous decision made by many Hoosier voters.
House Bill 1027, if passed, would end the few township assessor offices left in the state of Indiana. As of now, only 13 such offices are left that survived a previous referendum. And yet, even though voters chose to keep Center Township Assessor Sheila Pullen’s office in place a little more than a decade ago, it could be on the chopping block yet again in favor of the privatization of township assessments.
“Ever since the Kernan-Shepard report, there have been numerous bills to do away with township government. The 13 of us that are left, they probably think are the easiest targets,” said Pullen.
HB 1027’s language is rather simple. It “abolishes the office of township assessor, effective Jan. 1, 2023.” It would also transfer the duties of the township assessor to the county assessor.
In recent years, multiple pieces of legislation have been filed at the Statehouse aimed at doing away with various forms of township government, and HB 1027 follows that trend. This time around the bill passed quickly through the House and was referred to the Senate on Jan. 15.
Perhaps more notably, a drastic reduction in township assessor offices occurred in 2008, when a referendum was held targeting township assessors. At that time, more than 950 such offices were abolished across the state. And yet, the Center Township Assessor’s Office survived with more than 60 percent of the township’s voters electing to keep it in place.
If cost-savings is the aim, Pullen questioned how effective HB 1027 would be in creating a cost reduction. According to the Center Township assessor, after the referendums of 2008, many township assessor offices that were done away with were kept open as satellite offices for county assessors. Many township assessors effectively were made department heads within county government to handle assessments in townships.
“There’s really not a cost-savings,” said Pullen.
And, she noted, the legislation may be a push toward the privatization of assessments as well. With more than 22,000 parcels in Center Township, Pullen questioned if such a push would be beneficial to the area’s voters.
“From my legislators that I’ve talked to, I think there’s a real push for privatization,” said Pullen. “I’m aware there’s a company that really wants the state to privatize. That’s been talked about before. And even after the Kernan-Shepard report there was talk about doing away with several of the office holders in county government and township government and putting all of that on the commissioners to hire people to do that rather than have these positions elected. I know there’s a big firm out there that came in and looked at my assessments and did a report and jacked everything up.”
Locally, Pullen is responsible for performing assessments on Kokomo’s largest industrial complexes, such as FCA and GM. Such work requires a personal touch, she noted, visiting the plants and communicating with the company in order to perform proper assessments. Such work, she said, would require a personal touch that may not be available should assessments be privatized.
“The people that do the assessing here live in this county. Know this county, and I think that’s what’s very important,” said Pullen.
HB 1027 has yet to be assigned to a committee in the Indiana Senate.