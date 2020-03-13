St. Vincent updates temporary visitor restrictions

Ascension St. Vincent is implementing updated temporary visitor restrictions at all of its hospitals across the state to reduce the spread of viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19. This is being done in alignment with the latest recommendations from public health authorities and city and state officials.
These temporary visitor restrictions, in both inpatient and outpatient settings, have been established to protect patients, visitors and employees by limiting possible exposure to COVID-19.
Temporary visitor restrictions are implemented in hospitals, in various degrees, every year during flu season to protect patients, visitors, and employees. The visitor restrictions below are designed to reduce the spread of viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19.
The current visitation policy at Ascension St. Vincent hospitals across Indiana includes the following points:
Points of entrance into buildings will be limited.
All visitors will be screened when entering the building.
If a visitor lives in a community with a confirmed case of COVID-19, he/she will be asked not to enter the building. Exceptions will be made for the parent/legal guardian of an inpatient minor with no other positive screens.
If a visitor screens positive to any of these questions, or if he/she has a temperature of 100.1 degrees or higher, he/she will not be permitted to visit.
Visitors under the age of 18 are not allowed unless they are an emancipated minor, the parent of a patient or other case-by-case exceptions.
Visitors will not be allowed for patients with COVID-19 except for end-of-life situations.
A parent/legal guardian will be allowed to stay with a minor child who is hospitalized for COVID-19.
Local hospital leadership will determine further visitor restrictions at their discretion.
"We appreciate the cooperation of our visitors, patients, employees, and providers to support our infection control efforts and help minimize the spread of respiratory infections, including COVID-19," read a statement from the hospital.