St. Vincent Kokomo implements visitor restrictions

Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo is implementing temporary visitor restrictions in both inpatient and outpatient settings to minimize disease transmission, specifically the spread of viral respiratory infections including COVID-19.
"Our goal is to protect our associates and those we are privileged to serve by limiting possible exposure to novel coronavirus and directing people to the right level of care," read a statement released by the hospital.
The visitor restrictions are similar to the infection control precautions put in place in St. Vincent hospitals and care sites every year during flu season to protect patients, visitors, and associates.
The current visitation policy at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo Hospital includes the following:
· Restricting visitors who have flu-like symptoms and/or cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath, runny nose/nasal congestion, or sore throat
· Limiting visits to two visitors per patient at any given time
· Visits from children under age 14 will be at the discretion of patients and clinicians involved in their care
· Per guidance from the CDC, visitors are restricted who have returned from a country within the past 14 days that the CDC has designated as Level 3 Warning or Level 2 for novel coronavirus.