Sports training complex coming to south end of Kokomo

A local trainer is expanding his business with a brick-and-mortar location to better serve upcoming athletes in their future endeavors.

Laird’s Training LLC, a local sports training organization, will be building a facility on the south side of Kokomo on S.R. 26 and U.S. 31, according to Owner and Head Coach Sean Laird. The facility will offer training for various sports, including football, wrestling, and more, with a focus on baseball and softball.

Laird, a life-long baseball player and Kokomo High School graduate, said the facility will focus on conditioning and training individuals participating in middle school sports to collegiate athletes.

The new facility will feature a Division 1 weight room, six batting cages, pitching cages, turfed flooring, and the opportunity to be as “multi-functional” as possible Laird said, allowing for athletes to work on their pitching, hitting, and outfield needs.

Laird added that certain technology will be included at the facility to help athletes work on pitching velocity with speed tracking to keep note of an athlete’s progress to better serve clients as well.

While Laird’s Training has a specialty for baseball and softball training, athletes in other sports — jiu-jitsu, basketball, wrestling, or swimming — will be able to train at the facility as well.

After graduating from KHS in 2005, Laird played D1 baseball at the University of South Alabama and received degrees in sports management and health and exercise science. Along the way, he coached various leagues, including at Westfield High School, before deciding to focus fulltime on Laird’s Training.

Since he doesn’t currently have a location, he has been training athletes at Bullpen Academy in Russiaville.

He said that the upcoming expansion has been in the making for some time. By having a physical location, Laird said athletes will be able to see the characteristics and identity of the business, while also understanding the type of mentality they will need to be successful training there.

“They (athletes) come for a specific reason, not just for the development, but there’s a personality type that I represent and that we represent, that blue-collar mentality,” Laird said. “And it’s going to be nice to have a physical location instead of being like, ‘Hey, we’re in these cages at Bullpen,’ but this physical location that represents who we are and what we represent, which is the hard work, no excuses, no BS type attitude.”

Laird’s Training will offer a variety of services, including monthly and single training sessions in strength training and conditioning, hitting, pitching, and one-on-one consultations for athletes.

“When you walk inside Laird’s Training, we want people to walk in and go, ‘Wow, this is the place where we want to get to the next level. This is the place where I want to develop. This is where our coach is going to be just as involved as I am.’ Our coaches are going to over-deliver. That’s kind of the mindset we have a hardcore gym atmosphere. We work hard. We lift heavy weights … We have all these different types of personalities in here, but they all have the same goal. Whether they have a different sport and what they’re trying to achieve, their goal is to better themselves, to be the best version of themselves. And that’s what I want people to feel when they walk in.”

Laird expects the facility to be operational in the fall of this year.