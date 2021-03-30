Spate of fights involving juveniles break out at Foster Park

Multiple alleged fights have broken out at Foster Park recently, prompting worry of an increase in violence, particularly involving firearms, among teens.

A fight involving juveniles was reported to the Kokomo Police Department on March 10. The fight, which occurred on March 9, involved a number of juveniles fighting at Foster Park, and police reported that, according to social media postings, there would be “retaliation.”

Police warned against retaliation, saying that the juveniles would be held accountable. Later on March 10, police responded to a second fight, also at Foster Park, and arrested 18-year-old Jamal Hinarish for possession of marijuana. Likewise, police detained a 16-year-old in possession of a handgun without a permit.

KPD Major Brian Seldon reported there was another call for service for a fight again at Foster Park last week, though fighting wasn’t taking place by the time officers arrived.

Seldon said the case was still under investigation and that further juvenile arrests had been made, though he declined to say how many.

2020 saw a decline in juvenile offenses

According to Assistant Chief of Howard County Juvenile Probation Connie Burton, in recent years, there had been an uptick in offenses made by juveniles in the county, though last year, the number dipped slightly.

In 2018, there were 3,000 juvenile offenses. In 2019 that number jumped to 3,944, and in 2020, it fell slightly to 3,547 juvenile offenses.

Burton attributed the decline in juvenile arrests to COVID-19.

“I think COVID had a lot to do with it to be quite honest,” said Burton. “For one thing, you had all the adults that were not working, so the attention was more towards the adults because we saw a rise in arrests with adults. So I think their time was more caught up in that. Also, they weren’t in school, so we didn’t have any arrests from schools going on.”

Despite the decrease in overall offenses, Burton said there has been an increase in offenses involving firearms, as well as deaths involving teens in recent years.

Jeff Lowry, a Howard County deputy prosecutor responsible for dealing with juvenile crime, also has noticed an increase in teen firearm crimes.

“I just think that we’ve had more charges with juveniles with guns,” Lowry said. “And, of course, the last couple of years we’ve had drug deals go bad, and someone’s gotten killed. And juveniles have been involved, so I think the seriousness of the crime has certainly increased a bit. We’ve always had these issues. It just seems like there’s been a bigger increase with our juveniles with weapons and guns particularly. It’s not like it’s every day or anything like that but compared to 20 years ago? Oh, yeah.”

In late 2019 and early 2020, a spate of deaths, all involving teen victims and shooters, rocked Howard County. On Dec. 8, 2019, 15-year-old Dalton Fisher died in a shooting over an alleged drug deal at Lincolnwood Apartments, and two 14 year olds were arrested in connection with the death. Another juvenile, Tyshaun Gregory, was arrested in December and is facing murder charges. He since has turned 18.

Another shooting occurred the next month, in January 2020. A 15 year old faced felony charges of murder and robbery.

Primarily, Lowry cited a host of problems that start at home for juveniles, whether it’s drugs in the family, parents failing to be in the children’s lives, or mental health issues. These were factors, Lowry said, that were rare when he first began serving as juvenile prosecutor 30 years ago.

“The factors that are part of these kids’ lives are just so much greater than they were 30 years ago,” Lowry said. “Rarely would we have kids on psychotropic medicine or cutting themselves and those kinds of things. They’ve been in therapy for years and years. We didn’t have that. But now we have it.”

A media release stated that police would be would stepping up patrols in all city parks, especially Foster Park, as a result.

“Through this media release we would like the citizens of this community to know that the Kokomo Police Department will not tolerate this type of violence in this community and especially in our parks. Our parks are for all citizens to enjoy and are to be used as a place to gather and enjoy friends, family, and pets, safely, especially during this pandemic,” read the release from the Kokomo Police Department. “We want everyone to know that the Kokomo Police Department is stepping up patrol efforts in all parks, especially Foster Park, to make sure that everyone is able to have a safe and relaxing visit in all of our parks throughout the community.”