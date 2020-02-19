So, I don’t really know my colors. I don’t really care, you know. Is it that important that I don’t know exactly what the color fuchsia looks like? Or heliotrope? I know the primary colors, like red, yellow, green, and blue. I know you can mix these and get a gazillion other colors like mauve and teal and viridian.
I’m not color blind. I am color apathetic. I am aware that there are many colors, but I choose not to dwell on them. I stick with the ones I know.
The root of my color deficiencies stems from when I was a kid. I never had the deluxe 64 Crayola box set, the one with the four small boxes of 16 crayons each nestled into one fantastic carton. That was the ultimate object of childhood envy and decadence. Remember the sharpener on the back? It was the Holy Grail of coloring, the mothership of elementary school art.
But, nope. I had the sad poor-kid version. It came complete with 12 crayons in a tiny box. Let’s see, I had a red, a brown, a pink, burnt amber, yellow, and four miscellaneous dark ones that could have been blue, purple or black. You couldn’t read the crayon to know what it was because the paper had been torn off. You had to test each one down in the corner first before you colored Santa Claus’ belt a grapey hue.
The box also came with a white crayon, but it was rendered mostly useless as most of the coloring paper I used was white. The only thing a white crayon was good for was a fake cigarette. You could pretend to smoke when you decorated your pictures. If you smeared the end of the white crayon with the red crayon, you had a fire on it. Ah, nothing quite like a smoke when you were creating art.
I never had the luxury of having the entire pallet of hues and tones from which to choose. I never heard of turquoise or crimson. Who knew there was a specific color for flesh that wasn’t even right for everyone? So I suffered from not having the correct colors. Sure, I made do, but I rendered some pretty pathetic rainbows.
If men ran the place (and we don’t), there would be no need for fancy paint stores. Sherwin Williams would go out of business. There would be only one place to buy paint, and they would sell white only. Transactions would go like this:
Kevin: Hey, Herb.
Herb: Hey, Kevin. Need some paint?
Kevin: Yep.
Herb: Here ya go. One gallon of white.
Kevin: Thanks, Herb.
But then Herb’s wife Betty would start working there and make it a whole lot more confusing.
Kevin: Hey, Betty.
Betty: Hey, Kevin. Need some paint?
Kevin: Yep. The usual.
Betty: Satin or matte? White, off-white, or cream?
Kevin: Ah, geez, Betty.
Betty: There are so many fun options.
Of course there is always the debate of whether black is a color. Purists say that black is neutral and therefore not a color. Papaya whip seems like a very neutral tint to me, and it is a color. I’m not sure where I stand on that one. I don’t want to rile the purists, whoever they are.
So I drive a gray truck. Drink black coffee. Eat an orange while I buy tickets online from JetBlue Airlines and go to work and have a lime soda. Sometimes I get in the heavy traffic behind the yellow school bus while listening to Pink on the radio. Colors are all around me. I can’t get away from them. But that still does not keep me from wanting to wear my favorite color: black.
Later.
“There are only three colors, 10 digits, and seven notes; it’s what we do with them that’s important,” Jim Rohn.