Smokable hemp will be banned once again, even after some Indiana hemp growers, including one in Russiaville, pushed back.

In June 2019, seven companies, including DREEM Nutrition based out of Russiaville, joined together in objecting and subsequently suing the state, claiming a statewide restriction on smokable hemp violated federal law. The group said that SEA 516, which allowed the state to adopt the 2018 Farm Bill that reclassified hemp as a controlled substance, violated the Farm Bill.

SEA 516, while reclassifying hemp for commercial use, banned a specific form of hemp which was able to be smoked, and thus, the manufacture, selling, and possession of smokable hemp was illegal.

On the other hand, an earlier bill, the 2014 Farm Bill, defined “industrial hemp” as the “plant Cannabis sativa L. and any part of such plant, whether growing or not, with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis.”

Although the updated 2018 Farm Bill legalized all hemp products and extracts with a THC concentration of not more than 0.3 percent, SEA 516 criminalized the manufacture or possession of smokable hemp. This included smokable hemp that was transported through Indiana, even though the Farm Bill prohibited states from interfering with the transportation of hemp in all its forms.

The group of business owners alleged that SEA 516 “carved out smokable hemp from the Farm Bill, thereby criminalizing it.”

The businesses were successful in receiving an injunction from a federal judge in September. Now, however, that has been overruled.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Austin Rhodus, owner and operator of DREEM Nutrition, was quick to condemn the ruling.

“It affects us pretty drastically,” Rhodus said. “Businesses like us and other farmers around the state are trying to engage in this part of the industry that’s a viable growing market in other states. For us, we have products that we had from last year that we’re just not sure if that becomes illegal.

“It’s an interesting situation trying to figure out how to navigate. Having a revenue stream shut down as a small business is very detrimental for investing in our business and home state here. We’re trying to scale our business, and having restrictions like this are detrimental to us trying to build jobs and providing economic impact. It has a heavy impact on businesses like us.”

The reversal, which went into effect Aug. 13, makes the possession of smokable hemp once again a Class A misdemeanor.

Smokable hemp, which includes hemp bud and hemp flower, is a popular alternative to CBD oils, gummies, and other methods of consumption for DREEM Nutrition’s customer base.

It is also a large source of revenue for Rhodus and his company.

“From a production perspective, it’s a drastic difference in revenue,” Rhodus said. “When you’re looking at growing smokable hemp, you’re getting between $350 and $500 a pound, versus buying for bio-mass and extraction getting $10 a pound. So, if you’re planting a field and getting 700 pounds per acre, you can understand the difference that you would rather grow it for smokable hemp against something that’s going into an oil or gummies. We’ll have consistent monthly revenue from smokable hemp that just won’t have access to now.”