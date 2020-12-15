Small businesses make adjustments for holiday season

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has changed everyone’s holiday shopping plans, perhaps no community in the City of Firsts has been greater affected than the small business community.

This shopping season looks markedly different for owners of local retail stores. Merle Norman, Comics Cubed, and P.F. Hendricks & Company have had to make extensive adjustments to continue operations during the pandemic. All three have had to get creative to encourage shopping during what is normally the busiest time of the year for retail stores.

P.F. Hendricks & Company

Like many other stores, outdoor clothing retailer P.F. Hendricks & Company has taken extra precautions for holiday shopping to ensure customer safety. According to owner Lori Fritts, the store is cleaned and aired out multiple times a day, and she offers curbside service as well.

Despite this, the outdoor retailer has taken a hit. Over the course of the holiday season, Fritts said she normally does around 80 percent of her business. This year, she said sales are most likely at half of what they were last year. However, Fritts’ spirits remained high for her store during the holiday season.

“I think I’m lucky,” Fritts said. “I think I’m in a better place than other small businesses. People are getting outside more, and they realize that the stuff that I have allows that kind of a lifestyle. I’m also hearing more people comment that they are only shopping local this holiday season. So I think people are starting to understand how much small businesses contribute to the economy of the town and communities that they’re in.”

Though P.F. Hendricks has managed to stay afloat, Fritts said the store’s supply chain had been disrupted, thereby extending wait times for product to come in. Normally, Fritts will have her winter inventory in stock by mid-November. She said it took until well into December for her to receive the shipment this year.

The effort has been worth it though, Fritts said, adding that small businesses may even have an upper hand when it comes to retail shopping during the pandemic because of the greater control small business owners have over store policies.

Comics Cubed

For comic book store Comics Cubed, things changed early on due to COVID-19.

The store went to a QVC-style shopping experience through Facebook Live. Instead of having customers in to review new products, Owner Shawn Hilton and company would broadcast live to show new comics to their customers, and it was to great success.

Despite the adjustments, Hilton said sales have been somewhat slower, but that was to be expected given the circumstances.

“It’s like most stores,” Hilton said. “Obviously, we’re not going to keep up with your big box stores, but we see an incremental rise as any other store would, just you know, in moderation with the size that we are. This year I don’t know.”

In addition to the virus affecting the shopping experience, it also affected Hilton himself, as he had COVID-19 and had to leave his store in his employees’ hands while he was out early this month.

Despite it all, Hilton pushes on. He credited the live shows for keeping customers engaged and coming back, virtually otherwise.

“It saved the whole year,” Hilton said. “There’s no doubt. We went from doom and gloom, it’s all over, to all right, things are happening. Things are moving along. So yeah, it’s been pretty good.”

Hilton also is offering curbside pickup, shipping, and personal delivery.

Merle Norman Cosmetics

Merle Norman Cosmetics has operated in Kokomo for 28 years, and Owner Shannon Imbler-Miller said COVID-19 is not going to change that.

But despite the safety measures Imbler-Miller has implemented, the store also has taken a hit during the holiday season. The shop has a Christmas open house each year as a way to thank customers, and Imbler-Miller said attendance was much lower than in years past.

Despite it all, Imbler-Miller has worked to adjust her business model to keep the store afloat. When COVID-19 shutdowns were announced in the spring, Imbler-Miller stepped up delivery and curbside service, to great effect. When the shutdowns lifted, however, Imbler-Miller saw her business model change and, in a way, stay the same.

“Our motto is ‘try before you buy,’” Imbler-Miller said. “So that’s the thing. Women are used to coming in, trying on products, which we still can, and we still do. It’s just limited as far as we have to work around the masks. We have to make sure that we, the employees, wear a mask ourselves.”

Merle Norman received a certification of COVID-19 preparedness from Barbicide, a beauty industry standard that ensures those who have been certified are following sanitization protocols.