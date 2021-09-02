Small Business Development Center helps build dreams

Have an idea for a business that will capture the hearts of Kokomo? You should probably talk to Monty Henderson and the Indiana Small Business Development Center (ISBDC).

The ISBDC works with startup businesses and helps entrepreneurs find funding, strategize and plan their business success and also access market research.

Even four-time Olympian and basketball Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings went to the SBDC when she took over as the owner of Tea’s Me Café in Indianapolis.

There are 10 Indiana districts in the ISBDC. Kokomo and Howard County fall into the Hoosier Heartland region. Its offices are housed in Inventrek and Purdue University in West Lafayette. Henderson is its regional director.

One of the top aspects of working with the ISBDC is its access to databases. Henderson said that they could pull up information on any area in the city and give potential business owners statistics about how many people are in that area, how many would likely visit the business, and many other factors that might impact choosing that location to set up shop.

“This information normally costs thousands of dollars, but we can get it for you for free,” he said.

Henderson said the ISBDC wasn’t just about beginning a new business. It can also assist the businesses that have been around for some time and businesses of moderate size.

“It’s like going to the doctor for a checkup,” he said. “You go to make sure everything is OK. We can do the same thing for your business.”

He said current businesses can come into the ISBDC for such a checkup and determine if there are any adjustments owners need to make to their long term business plans.

Henderson is excited about the state of small businesses in Kokomo. He worried that there might be a slowdown with the COVID-19 pandemic and, while some businesses did struggle and it has particularly been hard on restaurants, the city is still filled with entrepreneurs who want to stake a claim in Kokomo.

“Many of our local leaders began as a small business owner,” Henderson said. “Look at [Mayor] Tyler Moore and [Commissioner] Paul Wyman. They learned how to lead from running small businesses.”

Most services offered by the ISBDC are free of charge and Henderson and his cohorts are eager to help new businesses get off on the right foot. With their guidance, what feels like an impossible dream could become the next go-to staple in Kokomo.

You can find more info about the SBDC at https://isbdc.org/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HHISBDC/.