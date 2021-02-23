Six more arrested in connection to Kokomo murder

Kokomo Police Department officers have arrested six more suspects in connection with a murder that occurred in Kokomo last December.

On Dec. 23, KPD officers responded to the area of 803 E. Broadway St. in reference to a shooting that took place at that residence. Upon arrival, officers were advised an unknown suspect had shot an individual multiple times. The victim, 42-year-old Sharman Pearson, was transported to Ascension St. Vincent but succumbed to his injuries.

During the initial investigation, a suspect was identified as 18-year-old Terrence Ben from Chicago. With the assistance of federal investigators, Ben was arrested for murder on Feb. 9 at his home in Chicago.

As a result of the continued investigation, six more individuals were identified as being involved in the murder of Pearson.

On Feb. 22, Howard County Superior Court IV issued arrest warrants for following individuals who all were arrested today without incident with the assistance of the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police:

Kevonte Tyler, 22 - Conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice

Amari Deaarion Anderson, 20 - Conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice.

Marquis Darrionta Herron, 19 - Conspiracy to commit murder

Dion Creed Smith, 18 - Conspiracy to commit murder

Kyron Ardion McKnight, 18 - Conspiracy to commit murder

Alexis James, 19 - Obstruction of justice

This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Brent Wines at 456-7342 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.