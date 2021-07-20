Six die of COVID-19 at Century Villa

Six residents recently died from COVID-19 at Century Villa Health and Rehabilitation, located in Greentown, during a span that ran from June 30 to July 5.

Exceptional Living Centers, the parent company of Century Villa Health Care and Rehabilitation, said the outbreak began when a resident was admitted after being discharged from the hospital. It was believed the resident was exposed prior to the hospital admission but tested negative until their arrival at the facility.

The company confirmed that deaths included at least one vaccinated individual and that most of the vaccinated patients largely were asymptomatic with mild symptoms. Century Villa worked with the Indiana State Department of Health following the diagnoses.

Century Villa offers on-site vaccine clinics for residents and staff but does not have a policy mandating vaccinations among staff and residents.

According to the company’s representative, 52 percent of staff are fully vaccinated.

Century Villa currently is screening employees for virus symptoms as they enter and leave the facility. Both staff and residents also are tested daily. Residents who test positive or show symptoms are placed in isolation or, depending on the severity, sent to a hospital. Residents in isolation are cared for by staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

“The health and safety of our residents and employees is always our first and foremost priority,” said Lauren Germain, director of public relations and communications at Exceptional Living Centers. “Our residents are like family to us … Our hearts break for these residents and their families.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Jennifer Sexton, the public health nursing manager at the Howard County Health Department, said the Delta variant was not responsible for the outbreak at Century Villa but warned that the variant was serious.

“First, the Delta variant is approximately 50 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant (B 1.1.7) which was already 50 percent more transmissible than the original virus,” she said. “When people are unvaccinated and not wearing masks, each person infected with the Alpha variant, on average, will infect two-and-a-half other people. If a person has the Delta variant, they would transmit it to three-and-a-half to four other people, causing cases to increase exponentially.”

Sexton said the verdict was still out on whether the Delta variant makes people sicker than the original virus or its other variants. Symptoms also can be slightly different from the coughing and loss of smell that is associated with COVID-19. Sexton warned that people should pay attention to symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat, fever, and headache.

She said the key to ending the pandemic for good was vaccination. Howard County residents can register for the vaccine at OurShot.in.gov and choose between the St. Vincent Kokomo Education Center (Pfizer) or the Howard County Health Department (Pfizer and Moderna). Local pharmacies, such as at CVS, Walgreen’s, Herbst’s, Kroger, Meijer, and Walmart are also options.

“[Vaccination] is the best recommendation there is for preventing this disease,” said Sexton. “If you are not fully vaccinated, wear a mask in indoor public spaces and even in crowded outdoor places where social distancing is not possible. If you are already fully vaccinated, you should still watch for signs and symptoms of COVID. If you have those symptoms, get tested right away and stay home and away from other people. Consider wearing a mask in indoor public spaces. This is especially important if you have a weakened immune system.

“If we do not get more people vaccinated, we will very likely see another surge in cases in the coming weeks to months,” she said. “Delta is here in Howard County, and if you are unvaccinated, it is very likely that you will get it.”

As of Friday, 237 residents have died from COVID-19.