Should Kokomo implement a fireworks ordinance?

Proponents of enacting an ordinance that would restrict the use of fireworks in Kokomo have become vocal as of late and brought their concerns before the Kokomo Common Council. When they came to the last Kokomo Common Council meeting of 2020, Kokomo Common Council members told the group, led by county council member John Roberts, that the matter would be looked into in 2021. At the last Kokomo Common Council meeting though, held on Jan. 11, council members essentially nixed the idea of enacting such an ordinance, questioning how, if at all, an ordinance could be enforced by local law enforcement. The Kokomo Perspective asked Roberts, who’s in favor of such an ordinance, and Joe Wompler, owner of Best Price Fireworks who’s against further restrictions, to give their thoughts on the issue.

FOR AN ORDINANCE

columnist John Roberts: Enough is enough. Kokomo has a fireworks problem, and the Kokomo Common Council members need to fix it. The problem is the city allows the uncontrolled use of fireworks, which greatly disturbs the peace in every corner of our community, and it has been allowed to go on for years.

You see, Kokomo has the most lenient fireworks ordinance in Indiana. Here it is legal to blast fireworks every day of the year. Let me repeat that. In Kokomo, it’s legal to blast fireworks 365 days of the year, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (I’m sure the fireworks industry wrote the law).

Because of this, it doesn’t matter that fireworks BOOM over our neighborhoods nearly every day from mid-spring to mid-autumn. It doesn’t matter that the BOOMs are window-shaking and disruptive and make Rover bark and run for cover. Nor does it matter that the fireworks are so powerful as to cause an unnatural state of shock, anxiety, and aggravation. It doesn’t matter because Kokomo’s fireworks ordinance is so weak police cannot respond, and the users of fireworks are allowed to disturb the peace without fear of penalty.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Cities such as Lafayette, South Bend, Columbus, Indianapolis, and others limit the legal use of fireworks to 12 days a year, five days before and five days after the Fourth of July, from June 29 to July 9, and once more on New Year’s Eve. Which would you prefer? 365 days a year or 12?

I spoke with officials from these cities, and it was clear they don’t have the fireworks problem we have. These cities have common-sense boundaries and limits, signaling to citizens when using fireworks is appropriate and when it’s not. And they do enforce the ordinance. Actually, the citizens enforce the ordinance themselves. Most people want to obey the law. For the few who don’t, a friendly visit from a police officer usually solves the problem.

Some City Council members say Kokomo doesn’t have a fireworks ordinance because it’s unenforceable. I say because Kokomo hasn’t had a fireworks ordinance, the quality of life for many in the city deteriorates more each year beginning before Memorial Day and continuing to well past Labor Day. City Council members, having no fireworks ordinance isn’t working. It’s time to do something different.

Controlling fireworks is an important element to the quality of life in the city we love. The BOOMS of unrestricted fireworks must be corralled.

Kokomo needs to stop being an outlier, lagging behind our peer cities and adopt their fireworks ordinance and limit the use of fireworks to 12 days a year. We need a fireworks ordinance that celebrates the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve, while still protecting the community’s right to enjoy the rest of the year with a civilized level of peacefulness and calm.

AGAINST AN ORDINANCE:

columnist Joe Wampler: When he signed the bill, he said, “This is one of those cases where we had a law on the books that we didn’t enforce and probably couldn’t enforce.”

Several years ago, the Kokomo Common Council put an ordinance in place that they called a “burn ban.” The burn ban prohibited the lighting of fireworks. On a Saturday night during the burn ban, a midnight officer came on duty at 10 p.m. and told dispatch that he was on route to a call of a fireworks complaint. Dispatch responded, “Which fireworks complaint are you referring to? We need to know because there are 60 fireworks complaint calls that we need to respond to.”

The Kokomo Police Department was obligated to respond to every call complaining about fireworks because the Kokomo Common Council had put a ban on fireworks. Any time the city council votes to place a ban on something, they are making the police responsible for enforcing the ordinance. As reported in the Dec. 9, 2020, edition of the Kokomo Perspective, a KPD captain said that “fireworks complaints are not that much of a problem for the police department.”

An ordinance restricting fireworks would be almost completely unenforceable, the reason being that because the responding officer would have to actually see the perpetrator actually lighting the fireworks in order to issue a citation. For example, let’s say a person calls the police because their neighbor just lit off five packs of firecrackers. It takes one pack of firecrackers about three seconds to go off. If they call the police to report it, 99 percent of the time the person already has stopped lighting off fireworks by the time an officer could arrive.

There is a reason that the previous city council did not restrict the use of fireworks, and that’s because it simply would be unenforceable. I have heard opponents of fireworks say that they cause veterans of war to experience flashbacks related to post-traumatic stress disorder. I can tell you, I have sold a lot of fireworks to Howard County Vietnam veterans to be lit off on their grounds when they have get-togethers. I also can tell you that veterans are a good portion of my clientele.

Restricting the use of fireworks is a slippery slope to go down. If we ban fireworks because people in the community don’t like the noise, what’s next? The banning of the 21 gun salute at funerals for veterans?

Restricting the use of fireworks because of the actions of a select few is like using a shotgun to kill a cockroach.