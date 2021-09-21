Shortage causes road bumps for car dealers, buyers

The current semiconductor microchip shortage is putting the brakes on new car ownership.

“That has been a hard thing to do every day, keeping customers updated and happy, because [the shortage] is something well out of our control,” Baxter Howell, general manager at Brad Howell Ford, said. “We’re just trying to keep them in the loop as much as possible.”

Howell said the microchip shortage has caused the dealership’s inventory to decrease by 60% to 70%. Where they used to have between 200 to 215 cars in stock, they currently have about 70.

To help customers get new cars, Brad Howell Ford has been custom ordering them. Even that is taking more time than usual, though. Howell said the process used to take between two to four months, but it now takes anywhere from two to 10 months.

“We’ve got a couple hundred cars on order, so it’s hard to keep everybody up to date,” Howell said. “Hopefully they keep coming in, but it’s been a process.”

Car manufacturers Stellantis and General Motors have taken actions to adjust for the decrease in microchip availability, which is part of the reason dealership inventories are so low. General Motors has begun storing trucks awaiting microchips at the General Motors Components Holdings facility, where the company produced the microchips in the past.

“The entire automotive industry is being impacted by the semiconductor shortage and its resulting impact on vehicle production,” Stephanie Mack, communications manager at General Motors, wrote through email.

Mack said General Motors has scheduled downtime at some of the plants that produce trucks, like the plant in Fort Wayne. The Kokomo General Motors plant has not had any downtime currently.

“Our most recent scheduling adjustments are being driven by the continued parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-related restrictions,” Mack wrote.

Stellantis Corporate Communications spokesperson Jodi Tinson issued a similar statement about Stellantis. Like General Motors, Stellantis is decreasing its output of certain vehicles while the company waits for more microchips.

“Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, we have had to make production adjustments and schedule downtime at several of our North American assembly plants,” Tinson said.

“As a result of those actions, we also have had to take down time and adjust operating schedules at our Kokomo plants to balance our internal supply chain inventory. We continue to carefully monitor the situation and are making production adjustments as necessary.”

Used car dealerships like Mike Anderson Used Cars have also been affected by new car shortages. Don Boehme, a sales representative at Mike Anderson, said the dealership’s inventory is down by about 30%. Rather than their usual 35 to 40 cars, Mike Anderson Used Cars has about 20 to 28 vehicles.

“Car prices are up, and people are having a very difficult time understanding the shortage of vehicles and the increase in value of vehicles when they come in, especially if they are people who have driven a vehicle for a long period of time and they don’t rotate out cars,” Boehme said.

Boehme asked that people be patient while they wait for inventory to return to normal. Despite price increases on used cars, Boehme said they are trying to sell cars at the best value for customers that they can manage.

Howell said the prices of brand new cars have risen by a few thousand dollars. One of the biggest problems he has seen is people realizing they can sell their trucks for a high price, but not understanding how the car shortage will affect their ability to buy a replacement.

“We’ve heard there are some places down in Indianapolis that aren’t being honest with people and telling them it is the best time to buy a new car, when maybe it isn’t,” Howell said. “Just being honest and sitting down to have a conversation with them is about the best thing we can do right now.”

Howell said it is also hard to guarantee a price for used cars when they don’t know how long new cars will take to stock. He recommends that anyone interested in buying a new car speak with someone at the dealership.

“Come in and talk to us,” Howell said. “We’d love to sit down and show them all their options. We’re very big with just being upfront and honest, and letting them know exactly how it is.”