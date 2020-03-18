In some parts, especially inside the Kokomo borders, its handle is Carter Road or Carter Street. Ink stains on the county map say “50 North.” At any rate, the thoroughfare runs east and west, one half mile north of State Road 22 or Markland Avenue.
Shoot, when we were kids the dusty, dilapidated route was known as Water Works Road. Had been for decades. That's all my grandparents ever called it. Why? Because that's the road on which the Kokomo Water Works sits next to the Wildcat Creek. It's a no-brainer.
On occasion, in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s, that would be the path my folks would choose into the “big city” from the land of Greentown Beavers out east. Due to the road surface consisting of loose or oiled-down gravel, we didn't traverse it often. But when we did, upon reaching the two-lane (not four) U.S. 31 (931) the stop sign was obeyed, then we continued west toward the old iron bridge spanning the “Cat.”
On either side of Water Works Road, just east of the bridge, were fairly deep natural depressions comprising part of the creek bank which routinely flooded. Through the years those depressions were back-filled with trucked-in dirt, concrete slabs, and heaven knows what else. If you dig down just a few feet on the northwest corner, the tomb of toilets, urinals, basins, and other assorted vitreous china will be revealed where once productive local potteries interred their rejects.
As Kokomo expansion exploded in the 1960s, especially along the new four-lane U.S. 31 bypass, land control astride it became quite lucrative. The fully back-filled southwest corner at Water Works Road (Carter Road) and 31 was a valuable gem to possess, retail potential-wise.
In April 1987 a site plan was submitted by Midland Development Corp. of St. Louis, Mo., for two-phase development of a shopping area entitled Kokomo Plaza. The plan was approved and construction commenced in October that year.
One of the tenants slated for occupancy was the Super Kroger's, inside its 61,000-square-foot section. (Where Ollie's Bargain Outlet is today.) It was touted as state of the art, complete with bakery and pharmacy. Hey, that was new stuff for those days.
The remainder of Kokomo Plaza featured another 20,400 square feet to accommodate another six businesses. The first phase opened to the public in the spring of 1988.
The aforementioned Kroger's abandoned ship at Markland Plaza and moved north. Other businesses which held court those formative years at KP included Form-3 Nutra Bolic weight loss systems which touted in their advertising, “No exercise, no shots or drugs, no hunger and no medical fees.” Through further research, I discovered Nutra Bolic pulled up stakes and Weight Watchers moved in. Hmm, do you suppose the NB regimen didn't work out for some reason?
Also in the early years, zeroing in on female clientele were enterprises including House of Fabrics, Great Clips for Hair, Jip & Pam's Casual Lady apparel, Merle Norman cosmetics, Mom & Babes maternity, infant clothing and accessories, plus Amberley's full service beauty salon. At Amberley's, owner Jan Hanson and technicians offered facials, manicures, pedicures, aromatherapy, and a line of fine cosmetics.
Papa John's Pizza moved in to sooth hunger pangs, and you know what? They still crank out their oregano-infused goodies from the same location. A late arrival to the scene was the Living Water Book Store in 1996, offering sacred, spiritual-themed gifts and music.
Remember water beds and all that hoopla? I tried one once, and it wasn't pretty. I shoulda bulked up on Dramamine before climbing onboard. Susan Kincaid managed the Waterbed Room where a variety of shapes, sizes, baffles, and accessories could be purchased by those seeking fluid-born slumber.
A couple of outbuildings sprang up adjacent to the original Kokomo Plaza complex. Tennessee-based Shoney's restaurant was developed by Bob Langford of Langford Enterprises, Lafayette, Ind., on the northwest corner of Vaile Avenue and U.S. 31. Seating for 170 patrons and 100 cars served the hungry public there until its closing in 1998. Holy gluttony I loved their breakfast buffet!
The second outbuilding's retail offering reflected the retail gold mine of the period. Videoland took root on the southwest corner of Carter Road (Water Works) and U.S. 31. Shelves were loaded with the latest in VHS home videos titles for rent or sale.
Entertainment-hungry patrons flocked to their venue, obtaining the latest from Hollywood for home consumption. Ninety-nine cent tape rental “specials” drew 'em in by the dozens. When the VHS format headed toward obsolescence, the cutting-edge DVDs, with clear, crisp video and audio, blew the old technology out of the water. Videoland was one of the first retailers to serve it up.
Home video gaming may not have started at Videoland, but the craze certainly propagated from its walls. The place was identified as the “Nintendo Center” inside the City of Firsts.
Well, Kokomo Center is still up and running. A slew of business ventures have come and gone the past 32 years. I still spend money there on a frequent basis. I'm a sucker for flea markets and cheap deals. Besides, charter member Papa John's puts out a mighty tasty pie and it's always pizza time. Mangiamo!
-That's 30-