Shipshewana on the road canceled

Shipshewana on the Road, which was scheduled for March 14 and 15 at the Kokomo Event & Conference Center, has been canceled.
Tracy Sweeney, a representative of the event, said the decision came after Gov. Eric Holcomb’s announcement yesterday that no gatherings can take place with more than 250 people in attendance.
There are no plans to reschedule the show. Shipshewana on the Road will return March 13 and 14, 2021.
“We understand that many community members and vendors look forward to this show, and we empathize with your disappointment. Again, thank you for your understanding and support of this difficult decision,” read a statement.Shipshewana on the Road will refund booth fees paid for this show or roll any fees paid for Kokomo into another show that vendors have signed up to attend. The refund could take a couple of weeks.