The Howard County Emergency Management Agency and the Kokomo Amateur Radio Club are sponsoring the annual Severe Weather Spotter Seminar on March 25.
This seminar is being presented by the National Weather Service out of Indianapolis and is open to anyone with an interest in severe weather and severe weather safety. Topics in the seminar will include thunderstorm and severe weather development, tornado, downbursts, hail, flooding, lightning, and radar interpretation.
This seminar will be held on Wednesday, March 25, at the Eastern Howard High School cafeteria in Greentown. Enter through Door 8, located on the east side of the building. The seminar will begin at 6:30 p.m. and should last no longer than two hours. This is a free seminar.
If there are any questions contact the Howard County Emergency Management Agency at 765-456-2242.
What: Severe Weather Spotters Seminar
When: Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Eastern Howard High School Cafeteria, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, IN 4693.