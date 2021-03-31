Statewide, domestic violence deaths increased last year, and that statistic hit home for Howard County as well.

Last October, James Charles was arrested for allegedly strangling his girlfriend, Elizabeth Rodriguez. Charles his Rodriguez’s body under a mattress in an alley and reportedly lied to investigators during interviews before confessing to the murder.

Authorities contacted Rodriguez’s mother and brother who lived out of state. According to a probable cause affidavit, they said the victim had called them the week prior, telling them that Charles had choked her on two occasions that week and that a friend of the victim’s had gone to Rodriguez and Charles’ apartment and saw red marks around her neck while speaking to her.

Rodriguez had told the friend that “she thought she was going to die” on two occasions.

After discovering this, investigators found another case in which Charles allegedly had strangled another woman at a local hotel.

Another case of domestic violence resulting in death occurred this month. Aimee Romero, 43, was shot and killed on March 18 by her husband, Richard “Chase” Romero. Richard subsequently committed suicide at the home. Court records showed that Romero filed for divorce from Richard on March 1 and filed for a protective order, which was granted on March 9. She was shot and killed on March 18.

Another domestic violence fatality, this time the alleged murder of a 4-year-old boy, occurred in March 2020.

Helen Martin, 56, stands accused of drowning her grandson in a bathtub. According to court documents, first responders found the child unresponsive and unconscious in a bathroom. The boy was pronounced deceased later that morning.

Martin and her husband had guardianship over the 4-year-old boy, and she told investigators she had been experiencing mental health issues prior to the boy’s death. She told officers “her reason for doing this was she believed that she had been so depressed recently that she thought (the boy) would be better off in heaven than to be with her,” according to court documents.

According to Alika Altmiller, director of the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault programs for Family Services Association (FSA) of Howard County, cases of domestic violence are unfortunately all too common. According to the director, cases of domestic violence have been on the rise, but the number of individuals coming into shelters like the one Altmiller oversees has decreased.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Last year, 58 adults and 82 children were served through the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault programs, down dramatically from 293 adults and 97 children in 2019.

Altimiller cited fear of contracting COVID-19 as the primary factor for the decrease in shelter numbers, as well as shelters being a “last resort” for individuals experiencing domestic violence.

“And a third aspect is just people are more isolated with their abusers than ever before due to things like unemployment or remote working or learning from school,” Altmiller said. “And then I also read somewhere at the beginning of the pandemic that abusers are using COVID as a scare tactic, so telling people how they might contract it in an incorrect way to try and scare them to keep them isolated.”

Although shelter numbers are down, domestic violence situations that end in murder have increased significantly.

According to the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, there were 36 domestic violence-related deaths from March 2019 to December 2019 in Indiana. In 2020, that more than doubled to 77 domestic violence-related deaths over the same period.

According to Altmiller, there are three main components that can increase the chances of death in domestic violence cases: accessibility of firearms, unemployment and economic stressors, and the loss or separation from a relationship.

“Domestic violence doesn’t discriminate, and it comes in a lot of shapes and forms,” Altmiller said. “So what you may think of domestic violence is not always necessarily the case. It’s not always with an intimate partner. It can be a brother, sister, grandma, friend, whoever you might be living with or you might have a close relationship with. And if you feel like you’re in a dangerous situation, make a safety plan. We can help provide that service as well. But even if you’re a friend or relative of somebody that’s experiencing abuse, just offer that assistance and say, ‘Hey, can we come up with a game plan in case something gets dangerous?’”

The Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault programs offer a 24/7 crisis hotline, which can be contacted at 1-877-482-4222 or 765-868-3154, as well as an emergency shelter, case management, support groups, and rental assistance for men, women, and children in need.

Likewise, the Kokomo Rescue Mission’s Open Arms women’s shelter can be reached at 765-456-3077.