Senior Citizens Center closed until further notice

All events and public access to the Senior Citizens Center have been canceled until further notice. According to the city of Kokomo, this is a precautionary action in response to the concern surrounding COVID-19, as those who frequent the center may have a higher risk to be affected by the situation.
For those who eat a meal at the center, meals will still be available for pickup at the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Individuals who have utilized the Spirit of Kokomo for transportation to the center in the past, the Spirit of Kokomo can deliver to those individuals.