Senator touches on minimum wage, Second Amendment sanctuary counties during stop in Kokomo

During a speaking tour around the state, United States Senator Mike Braun made a quick stop in Kokomo last Thursday.

A Jasper-native, Braun is in his first term as senator. Last week, he addressed a group of business owners and local politicians at Inventrek Technology Park, touching on several issues relating to the proposed $1.9 trillion relief package for COVID-19, the minimum wage increase, Second Amendment sanctuary counties, and more.

Interestingly though, the issue of the 2020 election was not broached during the talk. Braun frequently defended former President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated and oft-disproven claims of election fraud. Originally, Braun doubled down on his plan to object to the election certification results in January. Braun dropped the objection following the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol building and voted to certify the results of the election.

Regardless, Braun did touch on several issues that have been making the rounds both nationally and locally.

COVID-19 relief and minimum wage

Like many of his Republican colleagues in the U.S. Senate, Braun spoke against the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. The package includes sending out $1,400 stimulus checks to qualifying Americans and an increase of $400 a week in unemployment benefits.

$130 billion of the package has been designated to reopening schools across the country, financial aid benefits for college students, and billions in vaccine efforts in the U.S.

The topic Braun primarily took issue with, however, was the proposed hike to the minimum wage, which, if instituted, would be raised to $15 an hour by 2025.

Braun derided the proposal, saying that the cost of living in states like Indiana was not being considered.

“The minimum wage to me is somewhat a false argument in that many states are already above that level,” Braun said. “Many cities like Seattle, places in California like San Francisco, not places that I’d aspire to emulate, but they’ve done that. Joe Manchin (Democrat Senator from West. Virginia), who is one of the few moderate democrats, has said that that’s a bridge too far and that he won’t be for a $15 minimum wage because that would take it above a level that ignores a cost of living in places like Indiana.

“That should always be brought into the equation. It’s not just how much you make. It’s how much you have to spend.”

Several states and cities have voted to raise their minimum wage to $15 an hour. Florida, for example, recently approved raising the state minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026.

Second Amendment Sanctuaries

A topic that was broached locally last year also was discussed by the senator, Second Amendment rights.

Primarily, Braun was asked his opinion on Second Amendment sanctuaries, which was discussed in early 2020 by Howard County officials.

Then, Howard County residents called on the county to adopt Second Amendment sanctuary status, though their efforts failed, as the board of commissioners cited a state law known as the preemption statute, which essentially denies local governments from regulating firearms.

The statues are largely ceremonial in nature, and local governments that do enact them pledge to limit local law enforcement from enforcing laws that supporters view as restricting Second Amendment rights.

A number of counties in Indiana have become Second Amendment sanctuaries, including Kosciusko County, Warrick County, Noble County, and Fulton County, according to sanctuarycounties.com.

Braun said it was “sad” that ordinances pertaining to Second Amendment sanctuaries had to be passed.

“It’s sad that you have to do that because that’s an agenda item,” Braun said. “There’s no doubt about what they’d like to do. That’s definitely a 60-vote threshold that doesn’t have anything to do with budget and so forth. So that’s one of the things that you have to be careful with. If they say they’re wanting to get rid of the filibuster for things that there might be more agreement on when it comes to economic stuff.”