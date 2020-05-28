President Phil Zahm appointed Dr. Steve Seele, Howard County Coroner, to the Indiana State Coroners Association board of directors.
Seele grew up in Delphi, Ind., were he started in the funeral business as well as worked in law enforcement as a dispatcher and corrections officer at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.
After obtaining his degree in funeral service, he worked in the funeral industry for 12 years in Kokomo before returning to college and obtaining a bachelor’s degree in business administration, followed by meeting the coursework needed for pre-med studies. Seele Graduated magna cum laude in 2000 from Palmer College of Chiropractic and has been in private practice in Kokomo since that time.
His work in death investigation began in 1993 under then-Howard County Coroner Jeff Stout. He obtained his medicolegal death investigation certification 2001. He also served as a reserve deputy for the Howard County Sheriff’s Department from 2005 to 2016 and was elected as the coroner of Howard County, taking office in 2017.