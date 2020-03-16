Second case of COVID-19 identified in Howard County

24 positive cases now reported in Indiana
A second positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in Howard County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health’s latest update.
Today, the ISDH updated its tally of COVID-19 cases for the state, and a second positive case was identified in Howard County. At this point little is known about the second case.
The first local case was discovered last week. FCA US identified the first case as an employee of Kokomo Transmission Plant. At the time, Howard County Health Department officials said about 15 to 20 individuals who had come in direct contact with the individual who first tested positive had been quarantined.
Health officials were unsure where the first case may have been contracted. The individual hadn’t traveled to a high-risk country, and it was likely a “community-acquired case,” meaning the virus most likely was circulating locally.