Search for missing teen continues four years later

Four years after the disappearance of a Kokomo teen, the search for her continues, and her family refuses to give up hope.

Karena McClerkin, who was 18 at the time, was last seen on Oct. 11, 2016, in the 1000 block of South Washington Street. Although four years have gone by without any solid leads or other sightings of McClerkin, her grandmother, Gerry McClerkin, remains set on continuing the search for her missing granddaughter.

“It’s been four years,” Gerry said. “We have traveled hundreds of miles in and around Kokomo and Howard County looking for this child, and we haven’t found anything, nothing.”

Gerry’s search has spread far. Often, her searches take her to the edges of Howard County, through several woods and waterways, in an attempt to find anything that could lead her to McClerkin. So far, her searches have proven to be in vain.

The Kokomo Police Department also has searched. Officers used cadaver dogs in the past but to no avail. In 2018, three private investigators based out of neighboring states joined the investigation pro bono, although their investigations also proved fruitless. Gerry even turned to hiring a psychic in hopes of a sign of the missing teen.

Despite the setbacks and disappointments stemming from the investigations, Gerry and McClerkin’s father, James McClerkin, still have continued searching as their hope wavers. Initially, when the investigation first began, James spent several weeks in Kokomo searching for his missing daughter. However, he lost jobs as the searches lengthened, and he was forced to go back to Crawfordsville to care and work for his other children, Gerry said. Gerry said that although the search for Karena has faltered as time has gone on, she continues to take it upon herself to search and spread awareness of the case through posters, social media updates, and she talks with the police department regularly for updates and more information.

On McClerkin’s birthday, Sept. 26, KPD issued a press release asking for the public’s assistance in her case. McClerkin turned 22 that day.

“Over the past four years, KPD investigators have pursued numerous leads and tips, but the case remains open. This investigation is ongoing, as we still continue to search for Karena McClerkin. KPD investigators believe this investigation can be resolved and ask that ‘if you know something, say something,’” read a release from the KPD.

As the search for her granddaughter continues, Gerry said that it was “frustrating” as she thinks many have forgotten about McClerkin.

“You want somebody to listen to you … nobodies listening,” Gerry said. “It’s just frustrating not to have any answers for an 18 year old. She was a beautiful girl. It’s been four years. Four years too long. Every minute is a nightmare.”

The KPD continues to ask for the community’s assistance in locating McClerkin. Anyone with any information that they believe may be helpful is asked to contact Sergeant Richard Benzinger at 456-7324 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.