School bus stop arm violations cause safety concerns

RUSSIAVILLE - Mark Dubois, assistant superintendent at Western School Corporation, said the district’s school buses are struggling with drivers who ignore the bus stop arms that signal for cars to stop while children get on and off the school buses.

“It’s definitely a challenge we’re faced with, and it happens quite often,” Dubois said.

He mentioned that he is unsure whether the problem persists because of distracted drivers or people who are unaware of the laws surrounding school buses, but he thinks it might be a mix of both.

Indiana law requires drivers to stop when a school bus stops with flashing lights and an extended stop arm. Cars going the opposite direction of a bus on a divided highway do not have to stop, but any cars on the same side of a highway or on an undivided road must completely stop.

More attention has been drawn to school bus stop arm violations in recent years, particularly after an accident in 2018, where a driver ignored a stop arm and killed three children in Rochester.

“From my perspective, it’s just a matter of being attuned and aware of your surroundings,” Dubois said. “When you see that big yellow school bus with reflectors and flashing lights and everything, that’s definitely something to be aware of and know, if it comes to a stop, that you need to come to a stop as well.”

Dubois said one of the ways the corporation is counteracting the dangers of inattentive drivers is by picking up kids on the same side of the road as their driveways or bus stops. This eliminates the need for children to cross the road to get on the bus and reduces the chances of accidents caused by drivers who are not paying attention or who do not know the laws concerning school buses.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Dubois said another important component to solve school bus stop arm violations is for people to drive defensively and pay close attention to their surroundings. Even if drivers are frustrated at being stuck behind a school bus, he pointed out the bus only stops for a short period of time at each stop.

“In reality, the person is only going to be stopped for about 15 to 30 seconds max,” Dubois said. “It’s not going to have that much impact on their arrival someplace else.”

Linda Vannatter, a bus aide for kids with special needs at Western, said she sees and hears about school bus stop arm violations on an almost daily basis.

“We hear drivers all morning and afternoon saying, ‘I had another bus arm violation,’” Vannatter said. “It’s terrible.”

Vannatter said the area around Alto Road is one particular area where she hears about a lot of stop arm violations, but it is a problem everywhere. She said she worries about her young grandchildren getting on and off the bus and hopes people pay attention when school buses use their stop arms.

Dubois encourages anyone with questions about laws concerning school bus stop arms or school buses in general to reach out to him.

“There’s nothing that’s so important to get to that it would cost the life of a student or even a parent at a bus stop with their child,” Dubois said. “If you’re running late, that’s fine, but don’t do something to the point where it’s going to cost a life.”