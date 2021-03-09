School board rejects Kokomo bus drivers’ efforts to unionize

The Kokomo School Corporation (KSC) Board of Trustees shot down their bus drivers’ attempts to unionize last week.

On March 1, the school board voted to deny the request of the bus drivers to be recognized as part of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). The decision was split 5-2, with board members Lewis Hall and Charlie Hinkle voting in favor to unionize and the other five, according to Board President Crystal Sanburn, voting based on a “strong recommendation” from the school’s administrative attorney.

Hall based his decision in favor of unionizing, he said, on his “union values” that came from a family history of working in organized labor.

Board Member Karen Sosbe, who said she also was brought up in a union household, voted against the transportation department’s efforts to organize.

“We agree to disagree with each other,” Sosbe said. “My father was a charter member of Chrysler union. He walked just like Lewis’ family had to do to work. I was brought up in a union household. However, in this particular document, it’s a legal document that said it can’t happen. It should not happen. That’s the only reason that I voted the way I did because I have to follow —”

At that time, Sosbe was cut off by audience members who disagreed and asked to see the document that she said she based her decision on.

“Yes it is, whether you shake your head no or not, we’ve got the paperwork to prove it, that this is a legal document. And that’s where I’m going because I have to abide by the legal ramifications of this document. If I don’t, then I didn’t vote the way I should,” she said.

When the Perspective asked for the legal document, KSC Director of Communications Dave Barnes said the document was “attorney to school board communication and is not a public record document.”

According to Tina Dillard, an AFSCME organizer with Local 962, the bus drivers, through the union, sent a letter of intent to organize to KSC Superintendent Dr. Jeff Hauswald in November. A follow-up letter was sent on Dec. 1, requesting that the school recognize AFSCME as the collective bargaining unit for the transportation department. On Feb. 12, another follow-up letter was sent to Hauswald.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The superintendent did not respond to any of the letters, according to Dillard. When asked for confirmation, Barnes declined to comment.

According to Dillard, 42 KSC transportation department employees, consisting of bus drivers, bus aides, and mechanics, signed the union authorization cards. Dillard said the transportation department intended to create its own AFSCME local, separate from AFSCME Local 2185, which represents various employees for the City of Kokomo.

Local 2185 President Bob Davis said he supported the transportation department’s efforts to organize.

“I know the teachers are organized, and they always seem to have an uphill battle with this administration,” Davis said. “I know she (Kokomo Teachers Association President Nicole Mundy) has always said it’s like an uphill battle, pulling teeth without painkiller to get anything.”

Last October, KSC bus drivers asked for higher wages and better working conditions. The drivers cited the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the reasons for the intent to organize, saying that due to the risk the pandemic had brought into the department, several bus drivers had quit. The idea at the time was to raise wages for bus drivers, which would, in turn, retain drivers long-term, said Dillard.

Dillard said she was disappointed with the school board’s vote.

“How can they not … Kokomo is a union town,” Dillard said. “How can they not allow them a voice and to say if they want to organize or not? They’ve taken their voice away. They didn’t even ask them. They just made the decision to not even allow them to have a voice. When we went to the school board meeting the first of February, they didn’t even recognize them (bus drivers).

“ … Obviously we’re disappointed by the actions of the superintendent and his blatant disregard for these workers who provide such a vital service to our community. But obviously this isn’t the end, so the next steps are that we will be showing up at the school board again. It really comes down to, really, respect and dignity. Every worker deserves at least that much along with their voices to be heard on the job.”

Dillard said the transportation department is hoping to be recognized at the next school board meeting, which will be held on April 14.

In addition to Sosbe, Board President Crystal Sanburn and board members Lisa Hemmeger, Dave Emry, and Lisa Ellison voted to deny the unionization request.